Today’s Birthday (12/13/18). Envision an inspiring decade this year. Achieve long-term goals with steady action. Navigate a work or health surprise. This winter gets lucrative, before an investigation draws you out. Work together for a summer prize, leading to a change in income sources. Discover and grow your passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Peace and quiet suit your mood. Do your homework. Forgive miscommunications. Another obstacle could arise, so just roll with it. Tune out the noise.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Support friends and be supported. Listen, learn and let go of an old trepidation. Extend a team project’s reach through connections with shared goals.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize a professional goal. Money and self-discipline go further than words. Have patience with delays or miscommunications. Focus on the road ahead, and adapt.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Travels and explorations reveal interesting discoveries. Delays could disrupt transportation and communications. Keep a flexible schedule and outlook. Allow extra time for connections.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Chaos could roil your shared finances. Catch up on filing and payments. New developments could change things. Talk is cheap; follow up words with action.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for mutual gain. Let go of a preconception. Defer gratification until the timing is right. Check your internal gauges. Keep your attitude positive.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Balance physical work and health. Good food, exercise and rest keep your motor running smoothly. Prioritize practices that strengthen your heart. Build endurance and stamina.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax and play with people you admire and respect. Money flows through your fingers; don’t spend frivolously. Little things can express your love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Tackle a household project without spending a ton. Research options for best quality and value. Find simple domestic solutions. Relax with family.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Brilliant ideas buzz and sparkle. Consider dreams and philosophical conundrums. Choose your words carefully so your message reaches the widest audience. Follow a hunch.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Profitable opportunities arise through your networks. Social engagement benefits your business. Avoid risky propositions. Prioritize positive cash flow. Track what’s coming and going.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Professional benefits arise in conversation. Take charge of your destiny, and let people know what you want. Go for a personal dream.
Celebrity birthdays: Former Secretary of State George P. Shultz is 98. Actor-comedian Dick Van Dyke is 93. Actor Christopher Plummer is 89. Country singer Buck White is 88. Actress Kathy Garver (TV: “Family Affair”) is 73. Singer Ted Nugent is 70. Actor Robert Lindsay is 69. Country singer-musician Randy Owen is 69. Actress Wendie Malick is 68. Former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is 68. Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is 65. Country singer John Anderson is 64. Actor Steve Buscemi is 61. Actor Johnny Whitaker (TV: “Family Affair”) is 59. Actor-comedian Jamie Foxx is 51. Actor Bart Johnson is 48. Actor Jeffrey Pierce is 47.
Rock singer-musician Thomas Delonge is 43. Actor James Kyson Lee is 43. Actress Kimee Balmilero (TV: “Hawaii Five-0”) is 39. Actress Chelsea Hertford is 37. Rock singer Amy Lee (Evanescence) is 37. Actor Michael Socha is 31. Actor Marcel Spears (TV: “The Mayor”) is 30. Singer Taylor Swift is 29. Actress Maisy Stella is 15.
Thought for Today: “To know how to say what others only know how to think is what makes men poets or sages; and to dare to say what others only dare to think makes men martyrs or reformers — or both.” — Elizabeth Charles, British writer (1828-1896)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.