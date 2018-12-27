Today’s Birthday (12/27/18). Pull together and win this year. Self-discipline is key. Discover unimaginable new love. You’re especially charismatic and popular this winter, before team and family accounts shift priorities. Forge a deeper bond with a special partner next summer, inspiring personal changes. Prioritize the ones you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize health and wellness. Travel could interfere with your routines and practices. Choose stability over illusion. You can get what you need.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Don’t rely on luck or intuition with a matter of the heart. Family comes first. Find out what’s needed, and provide it. Prioritize practicalities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Lay low and enjoy domestic comforts. Make repairs and upgrades. Organize and declutter. Drink plenty of water. Watch movies and cuddle on the couch.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Take time to digest bad news. Fantasies evaporate. Handle practical priorities. Connect and network to share support. Communicate and share information. Get the word out.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Friends help you make a profitable connection. Your fame precedes you. Plan carefully to minimize financial risks. Hold out for the best deal.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep a positive attitude despite a setback. Consider a new style or outfit. Pamper yourself with simple luxuries, like hot water and soap. Rest and recharge.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 5 — Keep a low profile, and catch up on rest. Peaceful privacy recharges you. Discover hidden treasure at home. Rediscover something from the past.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Put in extra effort toward a team challenge. Your quick action draws praise. Push to advance a shared goal. Relax and enjoy time with friends.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — A professional deadline looms. Run a reality check. What can you delegate or postpone? Your discipline is admirable. Get support from your team.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Delays could disrupt your travels and studies. Resist the temptation to splurge. Avoid risk or expense by keeping a low profile. Enjoy the scenery.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — One person’s ideas spark another’s. Collaborate to manage joint finances. Review priorities, and revise to suit the current situation. Contribute for shared gain.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — A creative collaboration could get romantic if you can avoid losing your temper. Reality clashes with fantasy. Unmet expectations could disrupt harmony. Maintain humor and patience.
Celebrity birthdays: Actor John Amos is 79. ABC News correspondent Cokie Roberts is 75. Rock musician Mick Jones (Foreigner) is 74. Singer Tracy Nelson is 74. Actor Gerard Depardieu is 70. Jazz singer-musician T.S. Monk is 69. Singer-songwriter Karla Bonoff is 67. Rock musician David Knopfler (Dire Straits) is 66. Actress Tovah Feldshuh is 65. Journalist-turned-politician Arthur Kent is 65. Actress Maryam D’Abo is 58. Country musician Jeff Bryant is 56. Actor Ian Gomez is 54. Actress Theresa Randle is 54. Actress Eva LaRue is 52. Wrestler and actor Bill Goldberg is 52. Actress Tracey Cherelle Jones is 49. Bluegrass singer-musician Darrin Vincent (Dailey & Vincent) is 49. Rock musician Guthrie Govan is 47. Musician Matt Slocum is 46. Actor Wilson Cruz is 45. Singer Olu is 45. Actor Masi Oka is 44. Actor Aaron Stanford is 42.
Actress Emilie de Ravin is 37. Actor Jay Ellis is 37. Christian rock musician James Mead (Kutless) is 36. Rock singer Hayley Williams (Paramore) is 30. Country singer Shay Mooney (Dan & Shay) is 27. Actor Timothee Chalamet is 23.
Thought for Today: “A dollar saved is a quarter earned.” — Oscar Levant, American composer, musician, actor (born this date in 1906, died in 1972).
