Today’s Birthday (02/21/19). Profit through rising professional influence this year. Team coordination raises your game. Adapt to surprises. Breakthroughs in family, love and romance inspire shared support through social changes. Together you’re unbeatable next winter; it supports you past a family obstacle. Passion inspires your performance.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Accept an offer of assistance. A partner’s opinion is important. Underscore your statements with feeling. Listen respectfully, and share your gratitude.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Physical action means more than talk. Practice your moves. Extend your reach, and push your performance to new levels. Things may be getting busy.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Relax, and enjoy the view. Share it with someone nice. Talk about what you love, and make promises to advance your creative vision.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Pursue domestic tranquility. Handle chores and repairs. Relax into your cozy nest. Consider long-range home improvement plans. Get feedback from housemates for a shared vision.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your research takes off. One clue leads to another. Find a cozy spot to catch up on the reading. Summarize your observations, and share.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on generating and processing income. Keep a positive cash flow by monitoring it closely. Persuade with a clear pitch and compelling case. Provide customer satisfaction.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re getting stronger and more confident. Step into a role you’ve been longing to play. Check another personal milestone or accomplishment off your list.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Lay low, and find a private place to think and make plans. Avoid risk or hassle, and choose the easier option. Your imagination is going wild.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You have friends in high places. One good turn deserves another. Strengthen connections by showing up for others. Share support and resources.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Career matters occupy your time over the next two days. Optimism rules. Keep your objective in mind. Don’t divulge a secret. You’re gaining respect and influence.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Pursue an education dream. Your studies develop and grow over the next few days. Review your itinerary and plan. Consider travel opportunities and cultural exchange.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — To avoid potential problems, play the game exactly by the book. Tackle detailed chores over the next few days. Monitor shared finances, and stay in communication.
Celebrity birthdays: Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe is 95. Movie director Bob Rafelson is 86. Actor Gary Lockwood is 82. Actor-director Richard Beymer is 80. Actor Peter McEnery is 79. U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., is 79. Film/music company executive David Geffen is 76. Actress Tyne Daly is 73. Actor Anthony Daniels is 73. Tricia Nixon Cox is 73. Former Sen. Olympia J. Snowe, R-Maine, is 72. Rock musician Jerry Harrison (The Heads) is 70. Actress Christine Ebersole is 66. Actor William Petersen is 66. Actor Kelsey Grammer is 64. Country singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 61. Actor Kim Coates is 61. Actor Jack Coleman is 61. Actor Christopher Atkins is 58. Rock singer Ranking Roger is 58. Actor William Baldwin is 56. Rock musician Michael Ward is 52. Actress Aunjanue Ellis is 50. Blues musician Corey Harris is 50. Country singer Eric Heatherly is 49. Rock musician Eric Wilson is 49. Rock musician Tad Kinchla (Blues Traveler) is 46. Singer Rhiannon Giddens (Carolina Chocolate Drops) is 42. Actor Tituss Burgess is 40. Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt is 40. Comedian-actor Jordan Peele is 40. Actor Brendan Sexton III is 39. Singer Charlotte Church is 33. Actress Ashley Greene is 32. Actress Ellen Page is 32. Actor Corbin Bleu is 30. Actress Hayley Orrantia is 25. Actress Sophie Turner is 23.
Thought for Today: “You owe it to us all to get on with what you’re good at.” — W.H. Auden, Anglo-American poet (born this date in 1907, died 1973)
