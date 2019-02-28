Today’s Birthday (02/28/19). Profits rise with your professional influence this year. Work with respected players. Unexpected plot twists make news. Romance and fun blossom this summer. Your shared venture reaps satisfying results next winter, before a new passion phase develops. Weave with heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Your career rises with focus and attention. Keep building toward your long-term vision. If you don’t have one, think about it and write something down.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Plan a vacation or trip. Your wandering feet miss the road. Long distance adventures begin with one step. Learn, explore and discover the world.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Discuss shared finances. Moves you make now can have long-term benefit. Keep building your future fund. Disciplined efforts succeed. Work together for shared gain.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for mutual support. Shared interests deserve your attention. Keep your promises, and make new ones. You’re building something great together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discipline with your health and fitness practices provides long-term benefits. Balance work, exercise and rest. Feed your energy with good food.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Lend a helping hand. Provide emotional and physical support to someone you love. Stand together. Listen, and bear witness. Keep showing up.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pour your creativity into making long-desired changes at home. Play with color, texture and lighting. Remove what doesn’t fit. A few upgrades make a big difference.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Write, edit and publish. Your muses have an open connection. Communications reach a wider audience. Share what you’re learning. Reach out to your network.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Push for a lucrative goal. Disciplined efforts succeed. Reinforce foundational supports. There’s extra income available if you’re willing to go for it.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Self-discipline is your secret power. Keep things simple and frugal. Personal matters have your attention. Dress for success, and smile for the camera.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Listen to your intuition. Consider what’s ahead, and review plans behind closed doors. Contemplate different options and potential consequences. Strategize for later action.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Huddle with your team. Solutions arise naturally when you work together. Others admire your fancy footwork. Share tricks and techniques. Learn something new.
Celebrity birthdays: Architect Frank Gehry is 90. Actor Gavin MacLeod is 88. Singer Sam the Sham is 82. Actor-director-dancer Tommy Tune is 80. Hall of Fame auto racer Mario Andretti is 79. Actor Frank Bonner is 77. Actress Kelly Bishop is 75. Actress Stephanie Beacham is 72. Writer-director Mike Figgis is 71. Actress Mercedes Ruehl is 71. Actress Bernadette Peters is 71. Former Energy Secretary Steven Chu is 71. Actress Ilene Graff is 70. Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman is 66. Comedian Gilbert Gottfried is 64. Basketball Hall of Famer Adrian Dantley is 64. Actor John Turturro is 62. Rock singer Cindy Wilson is 62. Actress Rae Dawn Chong is 58. Actress Maxine Bahns is 50. Actor Robert Sean Leonard is 50. Rock singer Pat Monahan is 50. Author Daniel Handler (aka “Lemony Snicket”) is 49. Actress Tasha Smith is 48. Actor Rory Cochrane is 47. Actress Ali Larter is 43. Country singer Jason Aldean is 42. Actor Geoffrey Arend is 41. Actress Melanie Chandra (TV: “Code Black”) is 35. Actress Michelle Horn is 32. Actress True O’Brien is 25. Actress Madisen Beaty is 24. Actress Quinn Shephard is 24. Actor Bobb’e J. Thompson is 23.
Thought for Today: “Who will give me back those days when life had wings and flew just like a skylark in the sky.” — Marceline Desbordes-Valmore, French actress and poet (1786-1859)
