Today’s Birthday (02/14/19). Win with strong community support this year. Planning, coordination and attention to details pays off. Domestic changes could surprise. Your physical performance builds this summer, before a restful and contemplative cool down. Winter brings a new vision that inspires a healthy shift. Strengthen connections to grow.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — With focus you can grow your savings over the next 45 days, with Mars in Taurus. Self-esteem grows with your account balances.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — It could get lucrative. You’re motivated and empowered, with Mars in your sign. Take advantage of this energy burst to realize a personal dream.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Take care of yourself. Clean closets, garages and attics over six weeks, with Mars in Taurus. Clear out clutter, organize and make plans.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Friends are your secret power. Together anything seems possible, with Mars in Taurus over the next six weeks. Coordinate and strategize privately.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take bold action. Advance in your career over six weeks, with Mars in Taurus. Pour energy into professional growth and development. Friends can help.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — A business trip could be fun. Your wanderlust grows, with Mars in Taurus. Research and study fulfills provides satisfying results. Learn by visiting the source.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your horizons. Grow your family assets with careful tending. Collaborate for a shared financial goal over the next six weeks, with Mars in Taurus.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Partnership flowers over the next six weeks, with Mars in Taurus. Work together for a shared vision. Your collaboration could get lucrative. Patiently build.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate on practicalities with your partner. Take your physical performance to new levels. The next six weeks, with Mars in Taurus, could be energizing.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Get moving! Your actions speak louder than words over the next six weeks. Romance and passion take new focus. Practice what you love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Get cozy with someone sweet. Improve your living conditions, with Mars in Taurus over six weeks. Home beautification, repairs and renovation especially satisfy.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Home draws you in. You’re intent on getting the whole story. Writing projects flow with ease. Get the word out, with Mars in Taurus.
Celebrity birthdays: TV personality Hugh Downs is 98. Actor Andrew Prine is 83. Country singer Razzy Bailey is 80. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is 77. Jazz musician Maceo Parker is 76. Movie director Alan Parker is 75. Journalist Carl Bernstein is 75. Former Sen. Judd Gregg, R-N.H., is 72. TV personality Pat O’Brien is 71. Magician Teller (Penn and Teller) is 71. Cajun singer-musician Michael Doucet (Beausoleil) is 68. Actor Ken Wahl is 62. Opera singer Renee Fleming is 60. Actress Meg Tilly is 59. Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly is 59. Singer-producer Dwayne Wiggins is 58. Actress Sakina Jaffrey is 57. Actor Enrico Colantoni is 56. Actor Zach Galligan is 55. Actor Valente Rodriguez is 55. Rock musician Ricky Wolking (The Nixons) is 53. Former tennis player Manuela Maleeva is 52. Actor Simon Pegg is 49. Rock musician Kevin Baldes (Lit) is 47. Rock singer Rob Thomas (Matchbox Twenty) is 47. Former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe is 47. Actress Danai Gurira is 41. Actor Matt Barr is 35. Actress Stephanie Leonidas is 35. Actor Jake Lacy is 33. Actress Tiffany Thornton is 33. Actor Brett Dier is 29. Actor Freddie Highmore is 27.
Thought for Today: “To find a man’s true character, play golf with him.” — P.G. Wodehouse (1881-1975)
