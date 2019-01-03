Today’s Birthday (01/03/19). Luck favors good planning this year. Your own self-discipline can inspire others. Discover unexpected romance. Personal victories this winter lead to a shift with your family finances. Raise the level of your partnership this summer, before a personal epiphany. Envision a future that inspires and motivates.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Research, investigate and explore. Get farther than imagined. Surprising news percolates in your subconscious. Avoid gossip or rumors. Make a lucky discovery.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Review reserves, and manage shared financial accounts. You have more than you thought. Stick to facts, numbers and data. Avoid speculation or risk.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Tight coordination with your partner produces satisfying results. Your collaboration is heating up! Let others know what’s needed. Share what you’re creating together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on work, health and fitness. Changes could seem abrupt; slow down to avoid accidents. Follow a brilliant hunch. You’re reinspired by an old dream.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Fun is the name of the game. Prioritize playful activities. Stay flexible, and follow your heart where it leads. The action is backstage.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Settle into your nest. Find clever ways to make your home more comfortable. Relax with family and friends. Provide tasty treats and a warm ambiance.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Clever ideas abound. Your creativity is on fire; harness it and take notes. A sense of overwhelm is temporary. Add illustrations and persuasive text.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take profitable action. Don’t lose what you’ve got for more, though. Avoid risky business or trodding on someone’s sensitivities. A strange suggestion might work.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take charge, and use your secret talents. Ask for what you want. Outdoor recreation is in the realm of possibility. Gourmet dining is on.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 5 — Review, refine and revise. Adjust plans to adapt to current realities on the ground. Imagine how you’d like things to go. Find efficiencies and hidden savings.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Clever solutions buzz through your hive. Your team offers a wider perspective. Keep an open mind; crazy ideas might work. Win through collaboration and shared resources.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Cast aside familiar fears, and go for a professional goal. Old dreams seem newly possible. Schedule carefully, and think fast under pressure. Prepare for inspection.
Celebrity birthdays: Actor Dabney Coleman is 87. Journalist-author Betty Rollin is 83. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull is 80. Singer-songwriter-producer Van Dyke Parks is 76. Musician Stephen Stills is 74. Rock musician John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin) is 73. Actress Victoria Principal is 69. Actor-director Mel Gibson is 63. Actress Shannon Sturges is 51. Actor John Ales is 50. Jazz musician James Carter is 50. Contemporary Christian singer Nichole Nordeman is 47. Musician Thomas Bangalter (Daft Punk) is 44. Actor Jason Marsden is 44. Actress Danica McKellar is 44. Actor Nicholas Gonzalez is 43. Singer Kimberley Locke (TV: “American Idol”) is 41. Actress Kate Levering is 40. NFL quarterback Eli Manning is 38.
Actress Nicole Beharie is 34. Pop musician Mark Pontius (Foster the People) is 34. Rhythm-and-blues singer Lloyd is 33. Pop-rock musician Nash Overstreet (Hot Chelle Rae) is 33. Actor Alex D. Linz is 30.
Thought for Today: “The difference between perseverance and obstinacy is that one comes from a strong will, and the other from a strong won’t.” — Henry Ward Beecher, American clergyman (1813-1887)
