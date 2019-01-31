Today’s Birthday (01/31/19). Together, you can realize dreams this year. Reinforce infrastructural support with discipline and integrity. Prioritize home and family. Resolve challenges with a partner this winter. Summer energizes your performance, before a peaceful escape inspires. Lay plans to realize your vision next winter. Friends bring new possibilities.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Discover incredible beauty along the road. Stop and admire the view. Pay a kindness forward. Contribute anonymous acts of kindness. Share your gratitude.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Find hidden resources when you least expect it. Surprising actions lead to an unexpected windfall to shared accounts. Collaborate for shared passion.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Fall in love with your partner all over again. Find beauty in places you weren’t looking. Work together for common joys and enthusiasms.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Make extra time for health and wellness. Enjoy a walk outside or other energetic ritual. Discover unexpected beauty or benefit. Try new flavors.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially persuasive and charming. Make a lovely connection with someone attractive. Romance develops naturally. Share some fun and beauty. Creative expression flowers.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Weave love into your nest. Seek and find your own domestic bliss. Consider beauty, comfort and functionality. Find a treasure that inspires a shift.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Good news travels fast. Connect with your networks to share in an exciting conversation. Provide words of encouragement and inspiration. Express from your heart.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your efforts can generate new profits. Pace yourself, and take regular breaks for better results. Make lucrative deals, and shift up your schedule to accommodate.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Put on your own oxygen mask before assisting others. You have the power, once your batteries are charged. Focus on what brings you happiness.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Rest, and consider long-range goals. Imagine your dream team, and make a list. Plot the possibilities. Use the idea as an excuse for a fun connection.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Discover a magical moment with friends. You can realize a shared vision. Create something beautiful together. Share a perfect sunset or lovely view.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Invest your heart into your work, and it grows. Your status is on the rise. Share what you love about it. Inspire others to excellence.
Celebrity birthdays: Composer Philip Glass is 82. Former Interior Secretary James Watt is 81. Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, the former queen regent, is 81. Actor Stuart Margolin is 79. Actress Jessica Walter is 78. Former U.S. Rep. Dick Gephardt, D-Mo., is 78. Blues singer-musician Charlie Musselwhite is 75. Actor Glynn Turman is 73. Baseball Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan is 72. Actor Jonathan Banks is 72. Singer-musician Harry Wayne Casey (KC and the Sunshine Band) is 68. Rock singer Johnny Rotten is 63. Actress Kelly Lynch is 60. Actor Anthony LaPaglia is 60. Singer-musician Lloyd Cole is 58. Actress Paulette Braxton is 54. Rock musician Al Jaworski (Jesus Jones) is 53. Actress Minnie Driver is 49. Actress Portia de Rossi is 46. Actor-comedian Bobby Moynihan is 42. Actress Kerry Washington is 42. Bluegrass singer-musician Becky Buller is 40. Singer Justin Timberlake is 38. Actor Tyler Ritter is 34. Country singer Tyler Hubbard (Florida Georgia Line) is 32. Folk-rock singer-musician Marcus Mumford (Mumford and Sons) is 32. Actor Joel Courtney is 23.
Thought for Today: “We live in a moment of history where change is so speeded up that we begin to see the present only when it is already disappearing.” — R.D. Laing, Scottish psychiatrist (1927-1989)
