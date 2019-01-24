Today’s Birthday (01/24/19). Good things come through friends this year. Handle backstage details. Manage domestic surprises. Begin a new partnership phase this winter. Get physical this summer, before hiding away into a peaceful escape. Rediscover a sense of purpose next winter. Collaboration increases the results, reach and fun.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Connect anew with your partner over the next two days. Support each other with a challenge. Communication flows with ease. Edit and polish your message.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Things are getting busy. Physical action gets the job done. Apply discipline to your practices for satisfying results. You’re growing stronger. Balance activity with rest.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Strengthen your connection with someone sweet. Romance is a distinct possibility. Talk about long-term dreams and visions. Play a game. Imagine some fun together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Authorize home improvements. Things may not go as planned. Discuss changes with family. Investigate different options, prices and colors. Choose together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Dig deeper into a favorite subject. Study and research. Creative expression flowers today and tomorrow. Figure out what you want to say. Practice your arts.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on making money for a few days. Provide valuable services. Business grows with satisfied customers. Whatever you’re doing, it’s working.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re on top of the world. Use your power and confidence to advance a personal project. Direct attention to a practical solution. Lead by example.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Slow down, and focus on planning. You imagination goes wild today and tomorrow. Figure out your moves before you make them. Consider your best options.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — You have more friends than you realized. Share what you’re learning. Social events and gatherings spark new and old connections. Enjoy a meaningful conversation.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on a professional challenge. Review options to discover a hidden advantage. A friend’s expertise comes in handy. Find out how to provide what’s needed.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Things fall into place. Your studies, travels and investigations reveal hidden treasure. Keep digging; don’t give up right before striking gold.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep meticulous books. Manage accounting and financial tasks for a few days. Send invoices, and pay bills. Work with a partner to fulfill shared priorities.
Celebrity birthdays: Cajun musician Doug Kershaw is 83. Singer-songwriter Ray Stevens is 80. Singer-songwriter Neil Diamond is 78. Singer Aaron Neville is 78. Actor Michael Ontkean is 73. Actor Daniel Auteuil is 69. Country singer-songwriter Becky Hobbs is 69. Comedian Yakov Smirnoff is 68. South Korean President Moon Jae-in is 66. Actor William Allen Young is 65. Bandleader-musician Jools Holland is 61. Actress Nastassja Kinski is 58. Rhythm-and-blues singer Theo Peoples is 58. Country musician Keech Rainwater (Lonestar) is 56. Comedian Phil LaMarr is 52. Olympic gold medal gymnast Mary Lou Retton is 51. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sleepy Brown (Society of Soul) is 49. Actor Matthew Lillard is 49. Actress Merrilee McCommas is 48. Blues/rock singer Beth Hart is 47. Actor Ed Helms is 45. Actor Mark Hildreth is 41. Actress Christina Moses is 41. Actress Tatyana Ali is 40. Rock musician Mitchell Marlow (Filter) is 40. Actress Carrie Coon is 38. Actor Daveed Diggs is 37. Actor Justin Baldoni is 35. Actress Mischa Barton is 33.
Thought for Today: “To improve is to change, so to be perfect is to have changed often.” — Winston Churchill (1874-1965)
