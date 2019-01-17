Today’s Birthday (01/17/19). Articulate your long-term visions this year. Plot strategies, and schedule regular actions. Love and beauty appear unexpectedly. Family fortunes take a turn this winter, before a partnership leaps forward. Initiate a personal change this summer before launching a passion project. Unfold your careful plans into reality.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — A breakdown or bad news could disappoint. Dreams could seem more distant. Still, there’s an unexpected opportunity for action. There may be a mess involved.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Postpone an important decision until you’re certain that the funding is there. Unexpected repairs could pre-empt scheduled programming. Adjust the budget to suit current realities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Treat yourself with the same compassion you show others. You may not meet your own expectations sometimes. You’re only human. Give yourself a break.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 5 — Slow down, and consider options. Reality may not meet your fantasy. When scattered or overwhelmed, take a walk to think things over. Make careful plans.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — A barrier between friends could dissolve a fantasy. Moderate a disagreement. Reassure someone who feels abandoned. Check facts and data. Get another opinion.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Change directions with a professional project. An obstacle could frustrate. Look for hidden opportunities. You can find what you need. Maintain your sense of humor.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Extra expenses could stall your educational adventure. Limitations could thwart your intentions. Watch and wait for better conditions. Find a different route.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You can provide what your partner lacks. An unexpected plot twist affects your shared finances. Don’t lose what you’ve got. Doubts interfere with progress.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Share the load. Support each other through a challenge. Clean up a mess. Let the little stuff go. Actions speak louder than words.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Slow down to avoid accidents or mistakes. Things may not be as they seem. Step carefully. Don’t fall for a trick. Nurture your physical energy.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Relax and play with people you love. It could get messy. Listen to what’s going on around you to avoid disagreement. Share your compassion.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Home improvements could disrupt things. They may require a bigger mess than expected. Temporary confusion or chaos could interrupt. Clear clutter, and feed helpers.
Celebrity birthdays: Actress Betty White is 97. Former FCC chairman Newton N. Minow is 93. Actor James Earl Jones is 88. Talk show host Maury Povich is 80. Pop singer Chris Montez is 77. Rhythm-and-blues singer William Hart (The Delfonics) is 74. Actress Joanna David is 72. Actress Jane Elliot is 72. Rock musician Mick Taylor is 71. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sheila Hutchinson (The Emotions) is 66. Singer Steve Earle is 64. Singer Paul Young is 63. Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 62. Singer Susanna Hoffs (The Bangles) is 60. Movie director-screenwriter Brian Helgeland is 58. Actor-comedian Jim Carrey is 57. Actor Denis O’Hare is 57. Former first lady Michelle Obama is 55. Actor Joshua Malina is 53. Singer Shabba Ranks is 53. Rock musician Jon Wysocki is 51. Actor Naveen Andrews is 50. Electronic music DJ Tiesto is 50. Rapper Kid Rock is 48. Actor Freddy Rodriguez is 44. Actor-writer Leigh Whannel is 42. Actress-singer Zooey Deschanel is 39. Dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy (TV: “Dancing with the Stars”) is 39. Singer Ray J is 38. Actor Diogo Morgado is 38. Country singer Amanda Wilkinson is 37. NBA player Dwyane Wade is 37. Actor Ryan Gage is 36. DJ-singer Calvin Harris is 35. Folk-rock musician Jeremiah Fraites is 33. Actor Jonathan Keltz is 31. Actress Kelly Marie Tran (Film: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) is 30. Actress Kathrine Herzer is 22.
Thought for Today: “If there is one basic element in our Constitution, it is civilian control of the military.” — President Harry S. Truman (1884-1972)
