Today’s Birthday (07/26/18). Domestic dreams come to life this year. Surprising professional circumstances offer new doors. Summer spirituality, meditation and reflection allow you to provide support for a partner and build your confidence, self-image and morale. Take your physical game up a notch this winter. Wrap your family in love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Make career decisions with long-term impact. Review statements and account activity for errors, with Mercury retrograde for the next three weeks. Secure what you’ve gained.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Travel and study for the next few days. Keep confidences and secrets. Investigate a fascinating possibility. Organize, sort and file papers.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Do your financial homework. Make payments and deposit new income. Back up hard drives, files and archives, with Leo Mercury retrograde for three weeks.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Team practice makes perfect, with Mercury retrograde. Collaboration makes a difference today and tomorrow. Listen to a partner’s view for a wider perspective.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus on physical work, fitness and health today and tomorrow. Keep equipment repaired. Allow extra time for shipping and transportation. Avoid misunderstandings, with Mercury retrograde.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and have fun for a few days. Share your heart. Revise and review, with Mercury retrograde over three weeks. Choose words carefully.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home circumstances have your attention. Repair electronic and mechanical equipment, with Mercury retrograde. Allow extra time for shipping. Stay patient with family communications.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Make time to clear communication breakdowns as soon as they happen. Otherwise, they can fester and grow. Mercury retrograde favors review and revision over launching.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Track income and outflow. Delays, misunderstandings or mistakes obligate you to review, clarify and revise over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Find humor and reconnect.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Consider personal ambitions, dreams and desires. Review budgets and make plans, with Mercury retrograde. Imagine a road map. Work out costs and benefits.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Rest and recuperate. Find some peace and quiet to sort and organize. Make plans and remain flexible. Mercury retrograde may present delays or communication tangles.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with friends to get the job done. Teamwork goes far. Extra patience with traffic or breakdowns serves you, with Mercury retrograde. Review and revise.
Celebrity birthdays: Actor Robert Colbert is 87. Actress-singer Darlene Love is 77. Singer Brenton Wood is 77. Rock star Mick Jagger is 75. Movie director Peter Hyams is 75. Actress Helen Mirren is 73. Rock musician Roger Taylor (Queen) is 69. Actress Susan George is 68. Olympic gold medal figure skater Dorothy Hamill is 62. Actor Kevin Spacey is 59. Rock singer Gary Cherone is 57. Actress Sandra Bullock is 54. Actor-comedian Danny Woodburn is 54. Rock singer Jim Lindberg (Pennywise) is 53. Actor Jeremy Piven is 53. Rapper-reggae singer Wayne Wonder is 52. Actor Jason Statham is 51. Actor Cress Williams is 48. TV host Chris Harrison is 47.
Actress Kate Beckinsale is 45. Actor Gary Owen is 45. Rock musician Dan Konopka (OK Go) is 44. Gospel/Contemporary Christian singer Rebecca St. James is 41. Actress Eve Myles is 40. Actress Juliet Rylance is 39. Actress Monica Raymund is 32. Actress Caitlin Gerard is 30. Actress Francia Raisa is 30. Christian rock musician Jamie Sharpe (Rush of Fools) is 29. Actress Bianca Santos is 28. Actress-singer Taylor Momsen is 25. Actress Elizabeth Gillies is 25.
Thought for Today: “A life spent making mistakes is not only more honorable, but more useful than a life spent doing nothing.” — George Bernard Shaw (born this date in 1856, died 1950)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.