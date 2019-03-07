Today’s Birthday (03/07/19). This year takes your career to new heights. Bring your community together for shared strength. New love inspires you this summer, before a group challenge takes focus. Winter collaboration leads your team to fabulous results, before a transition or change touches your heart. Together, you harmonize.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re getting stronger today and tomorrow. Assert your wishes now. Keep steadily pushing a personal dream forward. Everything you’re learning will be useful later.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Take time off to recharge from a recent flurry of activity. Consider what is in the past and what lies ahead. Envision long-term possibilities, and imagine steps to take.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Strengthen team foundations by showing up. Share practical resources and valuable talents. Support each other through a challenge. Together, you’re a powerful force.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities are worth pursuing. Show up on time and prepared. Don’t overextend or push too hard. Listen and observe. Watch for perfect timing.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your boundaries. Keep an open mind for how others do things. Listen to someone who has been there and done that. Keep your agreements and deadlines.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep building for the future. Handle financial responsibilities, and make plans for growth. Let others know what you’re up to and what you need.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration saves time and money. Untangle miscommunications immediately. Let go of outdated assumptions. Check multiple perspectives. Together, you get farther than either would solo.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus on your work and health through tomorrow. Physical routines and practices build strength over time. Nurture yourself with beauty and delicious flavors. Rest deeply.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Have fun with people you adore. You’re especially lucky in love for a few days. Charms and enchantments fly. Enjoy the dance. Send smoldering glances.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Domestic matters are on your mind. Family comes first today and tomorrow. Handle chores and repairs. Clean and organize your rooms to support your crew.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Express creative ideas through art, writing, images or music. Articulate the story clearly. You’re especially clever at getting to the heart of the matter.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — The next two days could get lucrative. An older person offers valuable instruction; take note. Your ideas are attracting attention. Stay in communication.
Celebrity birthdays: TV personality Willard Scott is 85. International Motorsports Hall of Famer Janet Guthrie is 81. Actor Daniel J. Travanti is 79. Entertainment executive Michael Eisner is 77. Rock musician Chris White (The Zombies) is 76. Rock singer Peter Wolf is 73. Rock musician Matthew Fisher (Procol Harum) is 73. Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris is 69. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Lynn Swann is 67. Rhythm-and-blues singer-musician Ernie Isley (The Isley Brothers) is 67. Rock musician Kenny Aronoff (BoDeans, John Mellencamp) is 66. Actor Bryan Cranston is 63. Actress Donna Murphy is 60. Actor Nick Searcy is 60. Golfer Tom Lehman is 60. International Tennis Hall of Famer Ivan Lendl is 59. Actress Mary Beth Evans is 58. Singer-actress Taylor Dayne is 57. Actor Bill Brochtrup is 56. Author E.L. James is 56. Author Bret Easton Ellis is 55. Opera singer Denyce Graves is 55. Comedian Wanda Sykes is 55. Actor Jonathan Del Arco is 53. Rock musician Randy Guss (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 52. Actress Rachel Weisz is 49. Actor Peter Sarsgaard is 48. Actor Jay Duplass is 46. Classical singer Sebastien Izambard (Il Divo) is 46. Rock singer Hugo Ferreira (Tantric) is 45. Actress Jenna Fischer is 45. Actor Tobias Menzies is 45. Actress Sarayu Rao is 44. Actress Audrey Marie Anderson is 44. Actor TJ Thyne is 44. Bluegrass singer-musician Frank Solivan is 42. Actress Laura Prepon is 39. Actress Bel Powley is 27. Actress Giselle Eisenberg (TV: “Life in Pieces”) is 12.
Thought for Today: “History and experience tells us that moral progress cannot come in comfortable and in complacent times, but out of trial and out of confusion.” — Gerald R. Ford, 38th President of the United States (1913-2006)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.