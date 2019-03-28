Today’s Birthday (03/28/19). Educational opportunities abound this year. Professional doors open with focused determination and practice. Beautify your home this summer, before work concerns require focus and resolution. Your career takes off next winter, leading to a domestic change. Apply what you’re learning for creative practical solutions.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Discipline with words and actions can help you realize a professional dream. It’s easier to clear up misunderstandings, with Mercury in Pisces stationing direct. Communication barriers dissolve.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Long-distance travels or studies come together with diligent preparation. Make plans and strategies. Make notes, observations and reports. Learn through experience. Build a fun project.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A collaborative effort generates income with steady efforts. Build a dream with your partner. Contribute your time and talents. Coordination comes naturally, with Mercury direct.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Share a dream with your partner. Realize it through teamwork. With Mercury direct now, it’s easier to brainstorm, negotiate, collaborate and network.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Learn from the competition. Practice your moves and stay light on your feet. Traffic flows better, with Mercury direct. It’s easier to travel and launch projects.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make promises with someone you love. Build a romantic vision together one step at a time. Money, invoices and payments flow freely, with Mercury direct.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic misunderstandings resolve easily. Lines of communication clear up, with Mercury direct. It’s easier to persuade, compromise and reach consensus. Family conversations generate valuable ideas.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — An obstacle or barrier evaporates. It’s easier to concentrate and communicate, with Mercury direct for the next three months. Write and get your message out farther.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Creative muses sing to you, with Mercury direct now. Articulate your feelings. Put love into your work and your cash flow velocity increases.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You can advance a personal dream. Express the future you want to create for your family. Share your visions. Communication channels open, with Mercury direct. Speak up.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Enjoy soothing routines and rituals. Peace and quiet behind closed doors invites productivity and restoration. It’s easier to learn, with Mercury direct. Write, post and publish.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Contribute to a team project. Confusion diminishes noticeably, with Mercury direct. Discuss finances, budgets and logistics. You can work faster together. Raise the tempo.
Thought for Today: “Those who say they give the public what it wants begin by underestimating public taste and end by debauching it.” — T.S. Eliot, American-Anglo poet and critic (1888-1965)
Today’s Birthdays: Author Mario Vargas Llosa is 83. Country musician Charlie McCoy is 78. Movie director Mike Newell is 77. Actress Conchata Ferrell is 76. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is 74. Actress Dianne Wiest is 73. Country singer Reba McEntire is 64. Olympic gold medal gymnast Bart Conner is 61. Actress Alexandra Billings (TV: “Transparent”) is 57. Rapper Salt (Salt-N-Pepa) is 53. Actress Tracey Needham is 52. Actor Max Perlich is 51. Movie director Brett Ratner is 50. Country singer Rodney Atkins is 50. Actor Vince Vaughn is 49. Rapper Mr. Cheeks (Lost Boyz) is 48. Actor Ken L. is 46. Singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson is 46. Rock musician Dave Keuning is 43. Actress Annie Wersching is 42. Actress Julia Stiles is 38. Singer Lady Gaga is 33. Electronic musician Clayton Knight (Odesza) is 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.