Today’s Birthday (03/21/19). Your feet have wings this year. Carefully coordinate to pursue career opportunities. Domestic blossoming this summer comes before a professional challenge. Winter brings a career highlight, before home developments require your attention. Put what you’re discovering to good use for a place you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Changes with a romance or partnership require sensitivity and diplomacy. Stand up to your fears. You can get too much of a good thing. Avoid overindulging.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your charisma and sex appeal are attracting attention. Guard your health despite challenges. Avoid overworking or pushing yourself too hard. Nurture your physical energy.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Love could seem both overwhelming and fickle. Passions flare and then fizzle. Beware hassles or irritations. A partnership formed now is beneficial. Adapt to new circumstances.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Love is the bottom line at home. Things may not go as expected. Keep angry words from falling out. Reaffirm your commitment and care.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — The action is backstage. Let the passion build. Ignore teasing or comments from the peanut gallery. Articulate feelings into words of inspiration and persuasion.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Frugality serves you best. Resist impulsive spending and financial fussing. Add sex appeal to your marketing materials. Craft a winning pitch. Use your charm and magnetism.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Pursue personal ambitions. Conditions may seem unsettled. Wear something that makes you feel beautiful and attractive. Avoid overeating, overindulging or overspending. Listen to your heart.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Postpone an outing. Costs may be higher than expected. Guard peaceful time to get away privately and think. Notice your own emotions, and focus on love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Controversy or confrontation could disrupt a group situation. Consider all points of view before rendering judgment. Find the common heart thread. Enunciate the love story.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Your good work reflects you well. Passions can get intense. Hold off on new ideas, expenses or distractions. Provide excellence. Someone important is watching.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Travel expenses could add up excessively. Don’t buy expensive gifts. Go for moderation, especially with food and spirits. Express your feelings without breaking the bank.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Contribute to family finances. Add your potatoes to the stew. Together, you can cook up something delicious. Budget carefully to meet the need. Provide emotional stability.
Thought for Today: “Never lose your temper with the press or the public is a major rule of political life.” — Dame Christabel Pankhurst, English suffragist (1880-1958)
Celebrity birthdays: Actress Kathleen Widdoes is 80. Songwriter Chip Taylor (“Wild Thing”) is 79. Folk-pop singer-musician Keith Potger (The Seekers) is 78. Actress Marie-Christine Barrault is 75. Singer-musician Rose Stone (Sly and the Family Stone) is 74. Actor Timothy Dalton is 73. Singer Ray Dorset (Mungo Jerry) is 73. Singer Eddie Money is 70. Rock singer-musician Roger Hodgson (Supertramp) is 69. Rock musician Conrad Lozano (Los Lobos) is 68. Rhythm-and-blues singer Russell Thompkins Jr. is 68. Comedy writer-performer Brad Hall is 61. Actress Sabrina LeBeauf is 61. Actor Gary Oldman is 61. Actress Kassie Depaiva is 58. Actor Matthew Broderick is 57. Comedian-actress Rosie O’Donnell is 57. Actress Cynthia Geary is 54. Rock musician Jonas “Joker” Berggren (Ace of Base) is 52. Rock MC Maxim (Prodigy) is 52. Rock musician Andrew Copeland (Sister Hazel) is 51. Hip-hop DJ Premier (Gang Starr) is 50. Actress Laura Allen is 45. Rapper-TV personality Kevin Federline is 41. Actress Sonequa Martin-Green (TV: “The Walking Dead”) is 34. Actor Scott Eastwood is 33. Actress Jasmin Savoy Brown is 25. Actor Forrest Wheeler is 15.
