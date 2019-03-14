Today’s Birthday (03/14/19). Reach new levels in your career and profession this year. Focus, determination and discipline build a powerful team. Romantic sparks kindle into flame this summer, before a group hurdle appears. Shared winter victories could influence a change of heart. Find and follow your own passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Household issues require attention. Surprising actions could compel a spontaneous response. Keep a cool head, and listen to intuition. Secrets get revealed.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — It feels like dreams might come true. Present information clearly. Polish details on a creative work. Edit and trim until it’s tight and simply solid.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — There’s money to be made. Profitable opportunities are available. Follow an older person’s advice. Make a good impression. Listen and provide what’s needed.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially sensitive. Keep it respectful and gracious on the red carpet. This is your show; smile and share appreciations. Acknowledge others. Let it in.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Listen to intuition. Peace and quiet energize you. Notice your own thoughts. Indulge restorative rituals and reorganization. Consider what you want and where you’re going.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Friends enliven and enrich. Keep showing up for people. If you can’t make a date, reschedule. Keep your word. Contribution ripples forward. Make audacious invitations.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your work is attracting attention from someone important. Push to polish and prepare. Make technical improvements. Correct errors before they’re seen. Smile and wave.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re taking new ground. Learn a useful trick. Explore fresh terrain, and investigate the background story. Dig through data. and take notes. Discover a fascinating thread.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus on shared accounts and financial matters. Fix something before it breaks. Communication makes a big difference. Work out a mutually beneficial deal.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Partnership kindles with an unexpected spark. Discover unconsidered possibilities. Words fall out of your mouth. Express what’s in your heart. Talk about a shared vision.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Demands on your attention may seem high. Patiently stay in communication. Postpone what you can. Handle urgent matters, and rest. Prioritize health and wellness.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize fun and romance. Pamper your family with simple pleasures. Relax, and settle in with a good story or game. Get to know someone better.
Celebrity birthdays: Singer Phil Phillips (Song: “Sea of Love”) is 93. Former astronaut Frank Borman is 91. Actor Michael Caine is 86. Composer-conductor Quincy Jones is 86. Actor Raymond J. Barry is 80. Movie director Wolfgang Petersen is 78. Country singer Michael Martin Murphey is 74. Rock musician Walt Parazaider (formerly with Chicago) is 74. Actor Steve Kanaly is 73. Comedian Billy Crystal is 71. Former Sen. Tom Coburn, R-Okla., is 71. Actor-writer-comedian-radio personality Rick Dees is 68. Country singer Jann Browne is 65. Actor Adrian Zmed is 65. Prince Albert II, the ruler of Monaco, is 61. Actress Laila Robins is 60. Actress Tamara Tunie is 60. Actress Penny Johnson Jerald is 59. Producer-director-writer Kevin Williamson is 54. Actress Elise Neal is 53. Actor Gary Anthony Williams is 53. Actress Megan Follows is 51. Rock musician Michael Bland is 50. Country singer Kristian Bush is 49. Rock musician Derrick is 47. Actress Betsy Brandt is 46.
Thought for Today: “Achieving life is not the equivalent of avoiding death.” — Ayn Rand, American author (1905-1982) Actress Grace Park is 45. Actor Daniel Gillies is 43 Actor James Freedson-Jackson (Film: “The Strange Ones”) is 17.. Actor Corey Stoll is 43. Actor Jake Fogelnest is 40. Actor Chris Klein is 40. Actor Ryan Cartwright (TV: “Kevin Can Wait”) is 38. Actress Kate Maberly is 37. Singer-musician Taylor Hanson (Hanson) is 36. Actor Jamie Bell is 33. Rock musician Este Haim (Haim) is 33. Actor Ansel Elgort is 25. Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles is 22.
