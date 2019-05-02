Today’s Birthday (05/02/19). Collaborative ventures profit this year. Plan your moves carefully to expand boundaries. Launch your creative project this summer before your travel plans evolve. Discover uncharted terrain this winter, leading to a new direction in your story. Pull together, and share the gains.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Take action for what you love today. Follow a personal passion. Stick to reliable techniques. Do what you do best, and everything comes together harmoniously.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Use wisdom, not credit. You’re gaining confidence. Revise earlier decisions. Continue with caution. Savor walks in nature and intimate moments with loved ones.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends, allies and colleagues. Grab a spontaneous opportunity for collaboration. Don’t make assumptions. Someone you know has a solution. Listen and learn.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — An exciting opportunity requires urgent action. Go for it! Abandon routines. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. Stay on firm ground, and watch your step.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Luck smiles on your travels, investigations and studies. Choose your destinations carefully, and stay light on your feet. Explore and discover rare delights.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate for profitable results. Share talents and appreciations. Avoid risky business, and steer family finances for growth. Keep your agreements. Celebrate with a treat.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Let magnetism draw you together. Charm and flirt. Enchant your partner. Don’t rush into anything; take it slow and easy. Communication and action create magic.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Stick with trusted physical routines, and practice your moves. Don’t try out new tricks. Luck blesses your work and health; take advantage to grow stronger.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Flattery will get you everything. Reassert your position, with humor. Maintain an undercurrent of love. Compose love letters. Put in corrections. Share your beautiful expressions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Your greatest strength is love. Share it at home with family. Beautify your spaces. Tend your garden, and count blessings. Discover hidden treasure.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Your creative muses sing to you. Harmonize and craft a masterpiece. Follow a spontaneous inspiration. Think outside the box. Come up with something brilliant.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Take charge to get a project rolling. Learn valuable tricks from an elder. Monitor both expenses and income. Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity.
Thought for Today: “Have you ever observed that we pay much more attention to a wise passage when it is quoted than when we read it in the original author?” — Philip G. Hamerton, English artist and essayist (1834-1894)
Notable birthdays: Singer Engelbert Humperdinck is 83. Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge is 77. Actress-activist Bianca Jagger is 74. Country singer R.C. Bannon is 74. Actor David Suchet is 73. Singer-songwriter Larry Gatlin is 71. Rock singer Lou Gramm (Foreigner) is 69. Actress Christine Baranski is 67. Singer Angela Bofill is 65. Fashion designer Donatella Versace is 64. Actor Brian Tochi is 60. Movie director Stephen Daldry is 59. Actress Elizabeth Berridge is 57. Country singer Ty Herndon is 57. Actress Mitzi Kapture is 57. Commentator Mika Brzezinski is 52. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is 51. Rock musician Todd Sucherman (Styx) is 50. Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson (AKA The Rock) is 47. Soccer player David Beckham is 44. Rock singer Jeff Gutt (Stone Temple Pilots) is 43. Actress Jenna Von Oy is 42. Actress Ellie Kemper is 39. Actor Robert Buckley is 38. Actor Gaius Charles is 36. Pop singer Lily Rose Cooper is 34. Olympic gold medal figure skater Sarah Hughes is 34. Rock musician Jim Almgren (Carolina Liar) is 33. Actor Thomas McDonell is 33. Actress Kay Panabaker is 29. NBA All-Star Paul George is 29. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is four.
