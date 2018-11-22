Today’s Birthday (11/22/18). You’re a powerful force this year. Steady routines increase your creative capacities. Make an incredible connection. Winter communication and connection lead to shifting professional horizons. Adventures and investigations this summer lead to a creative challenge. Find and share your passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Explore, investigate and learn this month under the Sagittarius Sun. The Full Moon also initiates a new phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative collaborations arise with the Sun in Sagittarius. Work together for shared goals. Reach a Full Moon turning point around income and finances. Track cash flow.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Partnership flowers under the Sagittarius Sun. Simultaneously, this Full Moon in your sign illuminates new personal growth. Turn toward a new possibility.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Nurture your health, energy and work this month. This Full Moon shines on a spiritual fork in the road. Ritual and symbolism provide peace.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Romance and fun are favored this month, with the Sun in Sagittarius. Tonight’s Full Moon illuminates a new social phase as friends come and go.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic renovation satisfies this month. Also, this Full Moon sparks a career shift toward current passions. Finish projects before beginning a new professional phase.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — This Full Moon illuminates a new educational direction. Experiment with new concepts. Travel reveals new perspectives. Take notes. Communication flows with ease this month.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your income rises this month under the Sagittarius Sun. Shift directions with shared finances over two weeks with this Full Moon. Work things out together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Reach a turning point in a partnership under this Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. You’re strong and growing stronger this month.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Prioritize rest, planning and organization this month. Switch up your physical health and fitness routines with this Full Moon. Are you having enough fun?
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy socializing and teamwork under the Sagittarius Sun this month. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under this Full Moon. Shift perspectives.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — The Sun in Sagittarius shines on your rising career. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Support your household through this new phase.
Celebrity birthdays: Actor Michael Callan is 83. Actor Allen Garfield is 79. Animator and movie director Terry Gilliam is 78. Actor Tom Conti is 77. Singer Jesse Colin Young is 77. Astronaut Guion Bluford is 76. International Tennis Hall of Famer Billie Jean King is 75. Rock musician-actor Steve Van Zandt (a.k.a. Little Steven) is 68. Rock musician Tina Weymouth (The Heads; Talking Heads; The Tom Tom Club) is 68. Retired MLB All-Star Greg Luzinski is 68. Actress Lin Tucci is 67. Rock musician Lawrence Gowan is 62. Actor Richard Kind is 62. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is 60. Alt-country singer Jason Ringenberg (Jason & the Scorchers) is 60. Actress Mariel Hemingway is 57. Actor Winsor Harmon is 55. Actor-turned-producer Brian Robbins is 55.
Actor Stephen Geoffreys is 54. Rock musician Charlie Colin is 52. Actor Nicholas Rowe is 52. Actor Michael K. Williams is 52. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 51. International Tennis Hall of Famer Boris Becker is 51. Actress Sidse Babett Knudsen is 50. Country musician Chris Fryar (Zac Brown Band) is 48. Actor Josh Cooke is 39. Actor-singer Tyler Hilton is 35. Actress Scarlett Johansson is 34. Actor Jamie Campbell Bower is 30. Singer Candice Glover (TV: “American Idol”) is 29. Actor Alden Ehrenreich is 29. Actor Dacre Montgomery is 24. Actress Mackenzie Lintz is 22.
Thought for Today: “Nothing great will ever be achieved without great men, and men are great only if they are determined to be so.” — Charles de Gaulle (born this date in 1890, died 1970).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.