Today’s Birthday (11/08/18). You’re especially charismatic this year. Apply yourself to creative projects for successful results. Unmask a secret partner. Your winter communications launch leads to a new professional path. Summer explorations and travels lead to a creative challenge. Shine on, brilliant diamond.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Fortune rises through travel, exploration and discovery over the next year, with Jupiter in Sagittarius. Higher education provides valuable skills. Make your own luck.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — The next year, with Jupiter in Sagittarius, gets lucrative. You’re especially lucky financially. Your shared accounts rise with team coordination. Collaborate for your family’s future.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Romance and partnership flower over the next year, with Jupiter in Sagittarius. Collaboration provides greater results. Your skills and talents balance. Deepen an important connection.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Discover fresh vitality and reach new heights with your health, fitness and work over the next year, with Jupiter in Sagittarius. You’re energized and moving.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Jupiter in Sagittarius sparks a year of blossoming fun and romance. Savor family gatherings, especially with children. Fall in love all over again.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic bliss rises over the next year, with Jupiter in Sagittarius. Beautify your living spaces. Nurture your family with comfort food and love.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your communications buzz and hum. Creative projects provide satisfying results, with Jupiter in Sagittarius this year. Get the word out. Write your masterpiece.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of a lucrative year, with Jupiter in Sagittarius. Profitable opportunities lead to rising income. Grab the chance to grow your savings.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re a rising star this year, with Jupiter in your sign. Dress for success, and smile for the cameras. Personal growth bears fruit.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Introspection and meditation lead to greater inner peace and satisfaction this year, with Jupiter in Sagittarius. Consider dreams and visions. Plan and strategize. Insight grows.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Connect with allies and partners. Team efforts grow and energize this year, with Jupiter in Sagittarius. Good things flow through your network of friends.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Put energy and action into your professional stature for rising status and influence. Your career takes off this year, with Jupiter in Sagittarius.
Celebrity birthdays: Actor Norman Lloyd is 104. Actor Alain Delon is 83. Singer-actress Bonnie Bramlett is 74. Singer Bonnie Raitt is 69. TV personality Mary Hart is 68. Actress Alfre Woodard is 66. Singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is 64. Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro is 64. Rock musician Pearl Thompson (The Cure) is 61. Singer-actor Leif Garrett is 57. Chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is 52. Actress Courtney Thorne-Smith is 51. Actress Parker Posey is 50. Rock musician Jimmy Chaney is 49. Actress Roxana Zal is 49. Singer Diana King is 48. Actor Gonzalo Menendez is 47. Actress Gretchen Mol is 45. ABC News anchor David Muir is 45. Actor Matthew Rhys is 44. Actress Tara Reid is 43. Country singer Bucky Covington is 41. Actress Dania Ramirez is 39. TV personality Jack Osbourne is 33. Actress Jessica Lowndes is 30. R&B singer SZA is 29.
Singer-actor Riker Lynch is 27. Country singer Lauren Alaina is 24. Actor Van Crosby (TV: “Splitting Up Together”) is 16.
Thought for Today: “Man is born to live, not to prepare for life.” — Boris Pasternak, Russian author (1890-1960)
