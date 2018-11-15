Today’s Birthday (11/15/18). You’re on top this year. Pursue artistic goals consistently for success. Make unexpected connections. Winter creativity sparks and shimmers, inspiring career endings and new beginnings. Exploratory rambling widens your horizons this summer before a communications project shifts focus. Realize a personal passion with help from friends.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — It’s easier to give things away over about two months, with Mars in Pisces. Go through closets, garages and attics. Clean messes. Old passions get awakened.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Together, anything is possible. Help your team over the next two months, with Mars in Pisces. Many hands make light work. Pull together for common gain.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Pour energy into your career to push past old barriers. Advance professionally over the next few months, with Mars in Pisces. You’re gaining respect.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore and learn something. You have itchy feet, with Mars in Pisces over the next two months. Open yourself to new ideology, views and perspectives.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Financial opportunities arise over the next two months. Take actions that profit your shared accounts, with Mars in Pisces. Collaboration provides powerful results.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Toss the ball to a teammate. Your partnerships flower, with Mars in Pisces for two months. Strategize and coordinate your moves. Share the load. Dance together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your results are earning respect. Energize your physical action and work, with Mars in Pisces. Provide excellent service, and keep practicing to improve performance.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Weave a romantic spell. Your actions speak louder than words over the next two months, with Mars in Pisces. Your passion and creativity flower.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Invest in home and family. Repair and renovate. Energize domestic action over the next two months, with Mars in Pisces. Nurture and decorate.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Get the word out. Act for a cause. Communications and transportation flow with greater velocity, with Mars in Pisces. Research, write and brainstorm.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — The profit potential is high. Energize your moneymaking over the next two months, with Mars in Pisces. Avoid reckless spending, and stick to basics.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Begin a super-charged power phase over the next two months, with Mars in your sign. Focus on personal development through contribution to others.
Birthdays: Actor Ed Asner is 89. Singer Petula Clark is 86. Comedian Jack Burns is 85. Actress Joanna Barnes is 84. Actor Yaphet Kotto is 79. Actor Sam Waterston is 78. Classical conductor Daniel Barenboim is 76. Pop singer Frida (ABBA) is 73. Actor Bob Gunton is 73. Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson is 71. Actress Beverly D’Angelo is 67. Director-actor James Widdoes is 65. Rock singer-producer Mitch Easter is 64. News correspondent John Roberts is 62. Former “Jay Leno Show” bandleader Kevin Eubanks is 61. Comedian Judy Gold is 56. Actress Rachel True is 52. Rapper E-40 is 51. Country singer Jack Ingram is 48. Actor Jay Harrington is 47. Actor Jonny Lee Miller is 46. Actress Sydney Tamiia Poitier is 45. Christian rock musician David Carr (Third Day) is 44. Rock singer-musician Chad Kroeger is 44. Rock musician Jesse Sandoval is 44. Actress Virginie Ledoyen is 42. Actor Sean Murray is 41. Pop singer Ace Young (TV: “American Idol”) is 38. Golfer Lorena Ochoa is 37. Hip-hop artist B.o.B is 30. Actress Shailene Woodley is 27. Actress-dancer Emma Dumont is 24.
Thought for Today: “News reports don’t change the world. Only facts change it, and those have already happened when we get the news.” — Friedrich Durrenmatt, Swiss author and playwright (1921-1990).
