Today’s Birthday (09/06/18). Share what you love this year. Pursue your heart’s desire with persistent, patience and steady action. Explorations yield delightful discoveries. Win together with friends this summer before a restorative pause offers fresh options and an especially intuitive, spiritual phase. Discover a fine winter romance.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Professional challenges seem to dissolve, with Capricorn Saturn direct now, and advancement progresses in great strides. Set your sights high and go for it.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Avoid impulsive distractions. Travels and studies go farther with less effort now that Saturn is direct. Plan your schedule and coordinate to fit everything in.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus to grow your shared assets. It’s easier to handle money, with Saturn direct. Review legal, insurance and tax matters. Financial discipline earns higher returns.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Partnership comes easier now that Saturn is direct. Embark on bold new collaborative ventures. Work together for a bigger impact. Regular practice strengthens your heart.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your physical labors, services and work flourish, with Saturn direct now. Discipline with fitness and health goals produces extraordinary results.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pursue a passion with all your heart. Your game thrives on discipline, with Saturn direct now. Persistence pays off with romance, art and creative projects.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home projects surge ahead, with Saturn direct. Elbow grease gets you farther. Disciplined, steady actions get results. Make plans to adapt to domestic changes.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get the word out! Communication channels flow with greater velocity and ease, with Saturn direct. Launch campaigns, writing and recording projects. Your message is extended now.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Discipline with money contributes to rising cash flow. You can make solid gains, with Saturn direct. Maintain steady action for increasing income.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Expand your territory, with Saturn direct in your sign. It’s easier to get farther. Consistent focus develops your studies and travels in fascinating directions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — An emotional barrier dissolves, with Saturn direct. Complete old issues and release excess baggage. Care for antiques and heirlooms. Envision the future and make plans.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Watch the road ahead. Teamwork surges ahead, with Saturn direct. Persistent practice takes you to new heights together. Pool resources to get farther.
Celebrity birthdays: Comedian JoAnne Worley is 83. Country singer David Allan Coe is 79. Rock singer-musician Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) is 75. Actress Swoosie Kurtz is 74. Comedian-actress Jane Curtin is 71. Rock musician Mick Mashbir is 70. Country singer-songwriter Buddy Miller is 66. Actor James Martin Kelly is 64. Country musician Joe Smyth (Sawyer Brown) is 61. Actor-comedian Jeff Foxworthy is 60. Actor-comedian Michael Winslow is 60. Rock musician Perry Bamonte is 58. Actor Steven Eckholdt is 57. Rock musician Scott Travis (Judas Priest) is 57. Pop musician Pal Waaktaar (a-ha) is 57. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is 56. Rock musician Kevin Miller is 56. ABC News correspondent Elizabeth Vargas is 56. Country singer Mark Chesnutt is 55. Actress Betsy Russell is 55. Actress Rosie Perez is 54.
Rhythm and blues singer Macy Gray is 51. Country songwriter Lee Thomas Miller (Songs: “The Impossible” ‘’You’re Gonna Miss This”) is 50. Singer CeCe Peniston is 49. Rhythm-and-blues singer Darryl Anthony (Az Yet) is 49. Actress Daniele Gaither is 48. Actor Dylan Bruno is 46. Actor Idris Elba is 46. Actress Justina Machado is 46. Actress Anika Noni Rose is 46. Rock singer Nina Persson (The Cardigans) is 44. Actor Justin Whalin is 44. Actress Naomie Harris is 42. Rapper Noreaga is 41. Actress Natalia Cigliuti is 40. Rapper Foxy Brown is 40. Actor Howard Charles is 35. Actress/singer Deborah Joy Winans is 35. Actress Lauren Lapkus is 33. Rock singer Max George (The Wanted) is 30.
Thought for Today: “The happiness of most people we know is not ruined by great catastrophes or fatal errors, but by the repetition of slowly destructive little things.” — Ernest Dimnet, French priest, lecturer and author (1866-1954)
