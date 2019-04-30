Today’s Birthday (04/30/19). Good fortune blesses your family accounts this year. Dedication with homework and studies provides satisfying results. Discover new personal passion. Create a masterwork this summer, inspiring a shift in destinations. Your education blossoms next winter, illuminating changing creative directions. Share your unique perspective.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 5 — Prepare for a test, and play by the book. Review career goals over three months, with Saturn retrograde. Disciplined efforts behind the scenes earn long-term rewards.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Plan adventures, travels and educational exploration, with Capricorn Saturn retrograde over the next three months. Create itineraries and reserve tickets for a trip next quarter.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Follow your budgets closely. Prioritize basics. With Saturn retrograde in Capricorn this quarter, financial discipline pays extra dividends. Keep and exceed shared financial goals.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Go back to what worked before. For the next three months, with Saturn retrograde, strengthen bonds between partners. Collaborative projects undergo revision. Resolve old misunderstandings.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Revise your health and fitness practices this quarter, with Capricorn Saturn retrograde. Plan and schedule your next big project or goal. Practice your performance.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Follow rules closely to win this quarter, with Saturn retrograde. Renew a fun old game. Invent new romance by remembering classics. Get nostalgic and retrospective.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — For about three months, with Saturn retrograde, revisit plans for home infrastructure. Finish up old projects. Refine and polish. Upgrade a classic idea.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Review for style and grammar. Write, edit and revise, with Saturn retrograde this quarter. Indulge nostalgic retrospection. Assess what worked before and adapt for new circumstances.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Return to basic financial priorities. Exert budgetary discipline over the next three months, with Saturn retrograde. Plan for upcoming expenses and wait to implement. Stay frugal.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Learn from the past without repeating it. Personal self-discipline produces results, with Saturn retrograde in your sign. Take charge backstage for results next quarter.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Consider dreams and visions, with Saturn retrograde. Measure the ground taken and still ahead. Contribute to savings. Make long-term plans over three months. Old passions rekindle.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Schedule social events and gatherings, with Capricorn Saturn retrograde. Lay the groundwork for friends and family to come together this autumn. Revise social plans.
Thought for Today: “The trouble with our age is all signposts and no destination.” — Louis Kronenberger, American author (1904-1980).
Notable birthdays: Actress Cloris Leachman is 93. Singer Willie Nelson is 86. Actor Burt Young is 79. King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden is 73. Movie director Allan Arkush is 71. Actor Perry King is 71. Singer-musician Wayne Kramer is 71. Singer Merrill Osmond is 66. Movie director Jane Campion is 65. Movie director Lars von Trier is 63. Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is 60. Actor Paul Gross is 60. Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas is 58. Country musician Robert Reynolds is 57. Actor Adrian Pasdar is 54. Rock singer J.R. Richards (Dishwalla) is 52. Rapper Turbo B (Snap) is 52. Rock musician Clark Vogeler is 50. Rhythm-and-blues singer Chris “Choc” Dalyrimple (Soul For Real) is 48. Rock musician Chris Henderson (3 Doors Down) is 48. Country singer Carolyn Dawn Johnson is 48. Actress Lisa Dean Ryan is 47. Rhythm-and-blues singer Akon is 46. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jeff Timmons (98 Degrees) is 46. Actor Johnny Galecki is 44. Singer-musician Cole Deggs (Cole Deggs and the Lonesome) is 43. Actor Sam Heughan is 39. Actor Kunal Nayyar is 38. Rapper Lloyd Banks is 37. Actress Kirsten Dunst is 37. Country singer Tyler Wilkinson (The Wilkinsons) is 35. Actress Dianna Agron is 33. Country singer Brandon Lancaster is 30. Rapper/producer Travis Scott is 28.
