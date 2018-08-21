Today’s Birthday (08/21/18). Home centers you this year. Maintain consistent health and exercise practices. Surprising career benefits arise. Summer planning and preparation supports you and a partner through changes, leading to growing personal power. Win a performance goal this winter. Family inspires you to new heights.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Disciplined professional efforts bring long-term benefits. Follow through on earlier plans. Follow fundamental rules and guidelines. Experience pays. Get reliable support if necessary.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Get out and go. Explore and investigate. Satisfy your curiosity. Complete a difficult project. Do the homework and meet deadlines for a good score.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Discuss shared finances, and determine budgetary priorities together. Thrift and discipline grow your savings. Responsibilities fall into place. Keep bargains, agreements and contracts.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep agreements and bargains with your partner. Get farther together. Focus on practical priorities, and divvy up tasks. Keep your side of the deal.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your discipline is admirable. Maintain physical routines and practices. Follow rules closely. Slow to avoid accidents or injury. Focus on your work, health and fitness.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep your word with those you love. Deepen bonds of trust and admiration by doing what you said you would. Romance grows with promises kept.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home and family take priority. Follow household rules. Revise them when necessary. Restore integrity to domestic systems. Make repairs, and do chores. Feed everyone.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Don’t spend if you don’t need to. You’re especially clever with words. Advance through disciplined communications. Learn intensively. Defer gratification for greater satisfaction later.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Power on to make extra cash. Stick to tested routines and techniques. Self-control is required. Guard against overconsumption. Follow the budget, and reduce unnecessary expenses.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Your personal luck is on the rise. Avoid antagonizing an authority figure. Experience pays off. Completing a job leads to rising confidence and positivity.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 5 — You may feel especially sensitive. Take time to process emotions or changes. Avoid travel, controversy or jealousies. Routines prove comforting. Organize, sort and file.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Meetings, gatherings and parties produce satisfying results. Bond with your team through shared experiences. Share appreciations with those who provide you support.
Today’s Birthdays: Former NFL player and general manager Pete Retzlaff is 87. Actor-director Melvin Van Peebles is 86. Playwright Mart Crowley is 83. Singer Kenny Rogers is 80. Actor Clarence Williams III is 79. Rock-and-roll musician James Burton is 79. Singer Harold Reid (The Statler B rothers) is 79. Singer Jackie DeShannon is 77. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Lanier is 73. Actress Patty McCormack is 73. Pop singer-musician Carl Giammarese is 71.
Actress Loretta Devine is 69. NBC newsman Harry Smith is 67. Singer Glenn Hughes is 66. Country musician Nick Kane is 64. Actress Kim Cattrall is 62. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback Jim McMahon is 59. Actress Cleo King is 56.
Retired MLB All-Star John Wetteland is 52. Rock singer Serj Tankian is 51. Figure skater Josee Chouinard is 49. Actress Carrie-Anne Moss is 48. MLB player-turned-manager Craig Counsell is 48. Rock musician Liam Howlett (Prodigy) is 47. Actress Alicia Witt is 43. Singer Kelis is 39. Actor Diego Klattenhoff is 39. TV personality Brody Jenner is 35. Singer Melissa Schuman is 34. Olympic gold medal sprinter Usain Bolt is 32. Actor Carlos Pratts is 32. Actor-comedian Brooks Wheelan is 32. Actor Cody Kasch is 31. Country singer Kacey Musgraves is 30. Actress Hayden Panettiere is 29. Actor RJ Mitte is 26. Actor Maxim Knight is 19.
Thought for Today: “Paradoxical as it may seem, to believe in youth is to look backward; to look forward we must believe in age.” — Dorothy L. Sayers, English author (1893-1957).
