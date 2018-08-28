Today’s Birthday (08/28/18). Fortunes rise through networking and communication this year. Pursue passion with discipline and focus. Explore beyond familiar boundaries. A summer group victory leads to work and health obstacles that inspire new perspectives and objectives. Winter romance takes your breath away. Let your love light shine.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Discover a structural problem with a personal project. Stick to reliable routines. Handle responsibilities on time. Resolve practical details. A mentor has a plan.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Finish projects, and put things away. It’s emotion versus reason for the next two days. Something you try doesn’t work. Let go of worn out assumptions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Make sure what you build is solid. Get feedback from experienced friends. Share what you’re learning with your team. Their views broaden your own.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You may need to make a spontaneous professional decision. Listen to your angels. Prioritize local options. Weigh the pros and cons. Measure thrice and cut once.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — You’d rather play than work. Can you mix business with pleasure? A trip or research investigation offers a welcome escape. Revisit beloved scenery.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Study financial strategies for growth. Draw up a plan together with your partner. Don’t rush into anything, but don’t neglect action either. Consider, and then move.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Hunt for solutions with a partner. Be receptive to new ideas, technology and tricks. Consider abandoning an old assumption. Your view is not the only one.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Strengthen foundational supports for your work and health. Your workload may seem intense; a workout energizes. Pace yourself, rest and eat well.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Reinforce support structures with your sweetie. Pool your resources, and come up with shared efficiencies. It’s more fun to cook together. Get sizzling.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Family comes first today and tomorrow. Make home upgrades and repairs. Keep systems functional. Tend and water your garden. Protect your resources.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Resolve misunderstandings before issuing statements. There’s a conflict with the status quo. Clarify the message. Otherwise, risk confusion and corrections. Edit and polish.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — The next two days could get lucrative. Pay expenses before splurging. Do the work now, and play later. Set up infrastructure. Get deals in writing.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor Sonny Shroyer is 83. Actress Marla Adams is 80. Actor Ken Jenkins is 78. Former Defense Secretary William S. Cohen is 78. Actor David Soul is 75. Former pop singer-musician Honey Lantree (The Honeycombs) is 75. Former MLB manager and player Lou Piniella is 75. Actress Barbara Bach is 72. Actress Debra Mooney is 71. Singer Wayne Osmond (The Osmonds) is 67. Actor Daniel Stern is 61. Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton is 60. Actor John Allen Nelson is 59. Actress Emma Samms is 58. Actress Jennifer Coolidge is 57. Movie director David Fincher is 56. Actress Amanda Tapping is 53. Country singer Shania Twain is 53. Actor Billy Boyd is 50. Actor Jack Black is 49. Actor Jason Priestley is 49. Olympic gold medal swimmer Janet Evans is 47. Actor J. August Richards is 45.
Rock singer-musician Max Collins (Eve 6) is 40. Actress Carly Pope is 38. Country singer Jake Owen is 37. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 36. Actress Kelly Thiebaud is 36. Actor Alfonso Herrera is 35. Actress Sarah Roemer is 34. Actor Armie Hammer is 32. Rock singer Florence Welch (Florence and the Machine) is 32. Actress Shalita Grant is 30. Country-pop singer Cassadee Pope (TV: “The Voice”) is 29. Actress Katie Findlay is 28. Actor/singer Samuel Larsen is 27. Actor Kyle Massey is 27. Actress Quvenzhane Wallis is 15.
Thought for Today: “The man who views the world at fifty the same as he did at twenty has wasted thirty years of his life.” — Muhammad Ali, American boxing champion (1942-2016)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.