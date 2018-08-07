Today’s Birthday (08/07/18). Love fills your home this year. Enjoy health and fitness practices. Grab an unexpected career opportunity. Summer insights and plans lead you to resolve a partnership hurdle, growing confidence and personal power. Your energy surges this winter. Domestic joys feed your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Home draws you in today and tomorrow. Expect rebellious explosions, discovery and insight over the next five months, with Taurus Uranus stationing retrograde.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You can learn what you need. Expect personal “eureka!” moments over the next five months, with Uranus retrograde in your sign. Changes redirect your energy.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on making money through tomorrow. Take time to assimilate recent changes and transitions. Secure what you’ve acquired over the next five months, with Uranus retrograde.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially confident for a few days. Review team plans and future possibilities, with Uranus retrograde. Freedom urges awaken, inspiring rebellion against ruts or confinement.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strengthen community bonds. Events over the next five months, with Uranus retrograde, could surprise or upset the status quo. Plan for resilience. Adapt to changes.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take care of business today and tomorrow. Financial circumstances could fluctuate without warning, with Uranus retrograde for five months. Build stability, and avoid risk.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Travel, transportation and education occupy you for a few days. Rebellious urges could impact your partnerships, with Uranus retrograde until Dec. 21. Maintain comforting routines.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus on finances through tomorrow. Spontaneous outbursts erupt with Uranus retrograde. Work surges can pre-empt health practices and routines. Balance with meditation and exercise.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Romance is a distinct possibility. Play familiar games, with Uranus retrograde. Unpredictable plot twists and surprises could interrupt your love life. Consider family before making changes.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets a job done. Domestic surprises spark with Uranus retrograde. Adapt to home changes, renovations or changing housemates. Start construction after Uranus goes direct.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Follow your heart. Outbursts of invention, emotion, and brilliance erupt with Uranus retrograde. Issue communications after Dec. 21. Talk about how you want things to be.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Old revolutionary ideas reappear with Uranus retrograde. Finances could feel volatile. Adapt to a changing market favoring innovation, research and discovery.
Celebrity birthdays: Magician, author and lecturer James Randi is 90. Former MLB pitcher Don Larsen is 89. Actress Verna Bloom is 80. Humorist Garrison Keillor is 76. Singer B.J. Thomas is 76. Singer Lana Cantrell is 75. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is 74. Actor John Glover is 74. Actor David Rasche is 74. Country singer Rodney Crowell is 68. Actress Caroline Aaron is 66. Comedian Alexei Sayle is 66. Actor Wayne Knight is 63. Rock singer Bruce Dickinson is 60. Actor David Duchovny is 58.
Country musician Michael Mahler (Wild Horses) is 57. Actress Delane Matthews is 57. Actor Harold Perrineau is 55. Jazz musician Marcus Roberts is 55. Country singer Raul Malo is 53. Actor David Mann is 52. Actress Charlotte Lewis is 51. Actress Sydney Penny is 47. Actor Greg Serano is 46. Actor Michael Shannon is 44. Actress Charlize Theron is 43. Rock musician Barry Kerch (Shinedown) is 42. Actor Eric Johnson is 39. Actor Randy Wayne is 37. Actor-writer Brit Marling is 36. Actor Liam James is 22.
Thought for Today: “You must learn day by day, year by year, to broaden your horizon. The more things you love, the more you are interested in, the more you enjoy, the more you are indignant about — the more you have left when anything happens.” — Ethel Barrymore, American actress (1879-1959)
