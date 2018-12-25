Today’s Birthday (12/25/18). Together, your team is unbeatable this year. Energize shared efforts. Discover unexpected bliss. Winter limelight illuminates a personal project before a turning point with shared assets. A collaboration sparks next summer, before you discover a new personal view or look. Share and connect.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — It’s all about love, family and fun. Messes get made and cleaned up. It’s not always pretty. Harmony may require effort. Maintain a sense of humor.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Home centers you. Focus on family and the pursuit of domestic bliss. Communication clears up misunderstandings and messes. Listen and provide loving support.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect, network and communicate. Write your story. Share your views, and listen to another perspective. Don’t gamble or provoke. Enjoy creative arts and puzzles.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Cash flows both in and out. Don’t stir up jealousies. Costs may be higher than anticipated. Potential profits could tempt. Monitor to keep things positive.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re gaining both strength and options. Share your views, passions and support. Stick to practical options. Take charge and put on a great show.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Lay low and take it easy. Savor peace and tranquility. Don’t get stuck on unrealistic expectations. Allow extra time in the schedule. Discover hidden beauty.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Celebrate with your team. You can always include another into your circle of friends and family. Enjoy gatherings and parties. Connect, and share your heart.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Polish your portfolio, and practice your arts. Your performance gets attention from someone respected. Professional opportunities can arise when least expected. Dress for success.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Travel, or plan your next trip. Sketch out an agenda with dates and destinations. Guard against overspending, overindulging or overeating. Consider new views.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Talk with family or partners about shared finances. Inspire others to succeed. Get expert support if needed. Keep things simple, and collaborate to grow savings.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Pay extra attention to your partner. A temporary clash between love and money could arise. Let the small stuff go. Support each other.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep practicing to build strength and grow your heart stronger. Physical routines soothe your spirit. Get out and walk. Inspire others to come along.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor Dick Miller is 90. Author Anne Roiphe is 83. Actress Hanna Schygulla is 75. Rhythm-and-blues singer John Edwards (The Spinners) is 74. Actor Gary Sandy is 73. Singer Jimmy Buffett is 72. Pro and College Football Hall-of-Famer Larry Csonka is 72. Country singer Barbara Mandrell is 70. Actress Sissy Spacek is 69. Former White House adviser Karl Rove is 68. Actress CCH Pounder is 66. Singer Annie Lennox is 64. Reggae singer-musician Robin Campbell (UB40) is 64. Country singer Steve Wariner is 64. Singer Shane MacGowan (The Pogues, The Popes) is 61. Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson is 60. Actress Klea Scott is 50. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is 47. Rock musician Noel Hogan (The Cranberries) is 47. Singer Dido is 47. Country singer Alecia Elliott is 36. Pop singers Jess and Lisa Origliasso (The Veronicas) are 34. Actress Perdita Weeks is 33. Rock singer-musician Lukas Nelson (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 30.
Thought for Today: “He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a tree.” — Roy L. Smith, American clergyman (1887-1963)
