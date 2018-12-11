Today’s Birthday (12/11/18). Imagine the world of your dreams this year. Disciplined, persistent actions realize your vision. Discover fresh vitality. Stash away extra income this winter, before embarking on your next journey. Collaborations bear fruit next summer, before you resolve a financial challenge. Nurture what you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Friends can be a big help. Offer support when you can, and find a willing hand when needed. Money may be tight. Pull together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Forge ahead with a professional project. A challenge comes into focus. Avoid risky business. Prioritize basics, and get to details later. It could get messy.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 7 — Not everything discovered along your path is beautiful. Some things you see or experience remind you what you love about familiar flavors. Choose a positive view.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Get together and review finances with your partner. Avoid provoking sensitive issues. Revise budgets to adapt to current conditions and what’s ahead.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy a partner’s company. Things could get romantic, if you can avoid tripping over toes. Remember what’s most important, and let the little stuff go.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on physical labors and services. Meticulous efforts yield satisfying results. You may need to make a mess to create a work of beauty.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Practice your arts and skills. Engage in activities you love. Keep polishing to reveal the beauty within. Avoid confrontation or controversy. Relax and chill.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Home repairs and domestic chores require attention. Clean, sort and organize to reduce clutter. A mess could seem overwhelming. Advance one step at a time.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Your creative project may not look as beautiful as imagined yet. Keep polishing, crafting and editing. Envision the future sparkle of a diamond in the rough.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Pursue a lucrative opportunity. Reduce risk and expense. Avoid nebulous fantasies, and follow a practical path. Stick to simple fare and save.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Maintain your advantage despite a challenge. Prepare a personal project patiently. Hold your temper with frustrations or interruptions. Keep a positive outlook.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Private meditation soothes your spirit. Contemplate your next move. Save money, and keep a low profile. Clean a mess, and prepare for what’s ahead.
Celebrity birthdays: Actor Jean-Louis Trintignant is 88. Actress Rita Moreno is 87. Pop singer David Gates (Bread) is 78. Actress Donna Mills is 78. Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is 75. Singer Brenda Lee is 74. Actress Lynda Day George is 74. Music producer Tony Brown is 72. Actress Teri Garr is 71. Movie director Susan Seidelman is 67. Actress Bess Armstrong is 65. Singer Jermaine Jacksun is 64. Rock musician Mike Mesaros (The Smithereens) is 61. Rock musician Nikki Sixx (Motley Crue) is 60. Rock musician Darryl Jones (The Rolling Stones) is 57. Actor Ben Browder is 56. Singer-musician Justin Currie (Del Amitri) is 54. Actor Gary Dourdan is 52. Actress-comedian Mo’Nique is 51.
Thought for Today: “It takes a long time to understand nothing.” — Edward Dahlberg, American author and critic (1900-1977)
