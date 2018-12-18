Today’s Birthday (12/18/18). Craft inspiring long-term plans this year. Commitment wins your desired results. Surprises arise around work, health and fitness. You’re in the money this winter, before an exploration takes flight. Shared investments gain value next summer, before personal income changes. Focus on love, passion and contribution.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Follow the money over the next two days. Discipline and experience make a valuable difference. Don’t take on more than you can produce on deadline.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You know what you want. Check your course and then full speed ahead. Practice makes perfect. Use your secret ingredient. You’re a powerful force.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Conclude arrangements. A careful work-related investment may be necessary. Avoid controversy or hassle. Sort through what happened and plan for what’s next.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Pull together with friends to tackle a challenge. Many hands make light work. Talk about different possibilities and solutions. It could get messy.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Accept a new professional test or challenge. Take on new responsibility. Discipline is required. Gain strength from the past. Build something lasting for the future.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Classes, seminars and educational travels open your horizons today and tomorrow. Consider long-term goals and objectives. Contemplate a mystery. Research and teach.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get practical to reduce shared expenses. Contribute and participate to grow a collaborative venture. Get expert advice. Compromise on financial priorities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Coordinate efforts with a partner to get farther. Keep a respectful tone, and provide a stabilizing influence. Keep things practical and positive.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Practice your moves to build skills and techniques. Your performance level is on the rise. Put your heart into your work, health and fitness.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Savor moments of sweetness, family and romance. Relax, and enjoy the company of your dearest ones. Provide loving support. Laugh and cry together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Stay close to home today and tomorrow. A practical domestic phase entices home-cooked flavors. Decorate with candles and natural touches. Relax with family.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Creative expression flowers over the next few days. Find the story, the thread that leads to the heart of the matter. Love is foundational.
Celebrity birthdays: Actress Cicely Tyson is 94. Former U.S. Attorney General Ramsey Clark is 91. Actor Roger Mosley is 80. Rock singer-musician Keith Richards is 75. Writer-director Alan Rudolph is 75. Movie producer-director Steven Spielberg is 72. Blues artist Ron Piazza is 71. Movie director Gillian Armstrong is 68. Movie reviewer Leonard Maltin is 68. Rock musician Elliot Easton is 65. Actor Ray Liotta is 64. Comedian Ron White is 62. R&B singer Angie Stone is 57. Actor Brad Pitt is 55. Professional wrestler-turned-actor “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is 54. Actress Rachel Griffiths is 50. Singer Alejandro Sanz is 50. Actor Casper Van Dien is 50. Rapper DMX is 48. DJ Lethal (Limp Bizkit) is 46. Pop singer Sia is 43.
Thought for Today: “It’s a complex fate, being an American.” — Henry James, American author (1843-1916)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.