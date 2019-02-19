Today’s Birthday (02/19/19). Your career takes off this year. Steady support for your community repays with fine dividends. Expect surprising news. New love inspires you this summer, before a challenge with a friend. Your team wins next winter, leading to changes around family and passion. Do what you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Begin a new phase with your physical health and fitness. Review and revamp your skills and practices under this Full Moon. Take a step in another direction.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under this Virgo Full Moon. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Time for a change. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A new two-week phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Virgo Full Moon. Shift the direction of your research. Start another chapter.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Hunt for lucrative opportunities under the Full Moon. A turning point arises around income and finances. Shift perspective to generate positive cash flow.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward a possibility that inspires you. Make a bold declaration.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 5 — One door closes as another opens. The Full Moon illuminates a transition. Ritual and symbolism provide comfort and support. Begin a peaceful, introspective phase.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — This Full Moon shines on social changes. Friends come and go with community and group projects. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings. Provide a helping hand.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Finish a project before beginning another professional phase. This Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus toward current passions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Begin a new exploratory phase. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with concepts. Change directions. Learn from a master.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — The stakes could seem high with this Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the few weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Adjust to a change in plans. A partnership reaches a turning point with under the Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments.
Celebrity birthdays: Singer Smokey Robinson is 79. Actress Carlin Glynn is 79. Former Sony Corp. Chairman Howard Stringer is 77. Singer Lou Christie is 76. Actor Michael Nader is 74. Rock musician Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath, Heaven and Hell) is 71. Actor Stephen Nichols is 68. Author Amy Tan is 67. Actor Jeff Daniels is 64. Rock singer-musician Dave Wakeling is 63. Talk show host Lorianne Crook is 62. Actor Ray Winstone is 62. Actor Leslie David Baker is 61. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is 60. Britain’s Prince Andrew is 59. Tennis Hall of Famer Hana Mandlikova is 57. Singer Seal is 56. Actress Jessica Tuck is 56. Country musician Ralph McCauley (Wild Horses) is 55. Rock musician Jon Fishman (Phish) is 54. Actress Justine Bateman is 53. Actor Benicio Del Toro is 52. Actress Bellamy Young is 49. Rock musician Daniel Adair is 44. Pop singer-actress Haylie Duff is 34. Actress Arielle Kebbel is 34. Christian rock musician Seth Morrison (Skillet) is 31. Actor Luke Pasqualino is 29. Actress Victoria Justice is 26. Actor David Mazouz (TV: “Gotham”) is 18. Actress Millie Bobby Brown is 15.
Thought for Today: “Look at everything as though you were seeing it for the first time or the last time. Then your time on earth will be filled with glory.” — Betty Smith, American author (1896-1972)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.