Today’s Birthday (02/12/19). Thrive this year with help from your friends. Organization provides stability and strength. Things could get chaotic at home. Summer amps up your physical efforts, before a change in plans. Winter introspection motivates a switch with health and work. Your team is your greatest inspiration.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You can get what you need, despite financial worries. A hidden danger could arise. Conditions could change quickly. Slow down, and watch where you’re going.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — A barrier arises with a personal project. You can see what wasn’t working. Keep practicing. Work with someone who sees your blind spot.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Finish up what you’ve begun. Review, sort and file. Consider what’s ahead and how you’d like things to go. Schedule actions to forward that vision.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Surprising news impacts your team. Reach out to your networks and community for support. Lend a steady hand. Reinforce long-distance connections.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — An opportunity may seem like a lucky break. Things may not go as planned. Wait for developments. Advance when you have a reliable landing spot.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your exploration takes an unexpected twist. Enjoy delicious deviations, while meeting your deadlines. Consider a persuasive argument carefully. A surprising opportunity is worth pursuing.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — A change at work puts more coins in your pocket. Review finances carefully, or risk mistakes. Don’t get talked out of what you want. Compromise.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Unexpected circumstances arise for you and your partner. Work could interfere with play. Try another perspective. Look at a situation from another view.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You can get what you need. A truth gets revealed. Practice to raise your physical skill levels. Ask for more and get it.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Let someone interesting draw you into a different world. Fact and fantasy may clash. Relax, and go for clarity. Have patience with breakdowns or false starts.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Domestic upgrades may not go as planned. Long-term changes may require a short-term fix first. Stick to your budget. Restraint is advised.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Share your message. Articulate a dream, and invite participation. Others bring a whole new view. Results may not go as imagined. They could be better.
Celebrity birthdays: Movie director Franco Zeffirelli is 96. Movie director Costa-Gavras is 86. Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell is 85. Actor Joe Don Baker is 83. Author Judy Blume is 81. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak is 77. Country singer Moe Bandy is 75. Actress Maud Adams is 74. Actor Cliff DeYoung is 73. Actor Michael Ironside is 69. Rock musician Steve Hackett is 69. Rock singer Michael McDonald is 67. Actress Joanna Kerns is 66. Actor Zach Grenier is 65. Actor-talk show host Arsenio Hall is 63. Actor John Michael Higgins is 56. Actor Raphael Sbarge is 55. Actress Christine Elise is 54. Actor Josh Brolin is 51. Singer Chynna Phillips is 51. Rock musician Jim Creeggan (Barenaked Ladies) is 49. Rhythm-and-blues musician Keri Lewis is 48. Actor Jesse Spencer is 40. Rapper Gucci Mane is 39. Actress Sarah Lancaster is 39. Actress Christina Ricci is 39. NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III is 29. Actress Jennifer Stone is 26. Actresses Baylie and Rylie Cregut (TV: “Raising Hope”) are nine.
Thought for Today: “Determine that the thing can and shall be done, and then we shall find the way.” — Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865).
