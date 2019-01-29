Today’s Birthday (01/29/19). Grow stronger with friends this year. Prepare and strategize. Navigate surprises at home. Change directions with a partner this winter. Your health and energy surge this summer, before a peaceful break sparks fresh motivation. Pursue a personal purpose next winter. Your team is with you.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — The next two days favor travel, adventure and exploration. Secrets get revealed. Communication channels flow with velocity. Take advantage of great conditions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Financial discussions settle upon mutually satisfying deals. Work out terms and conditions. Sign contracts, and make investments. Green light a collaborative project.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Communication flows with ease between you and your partner. Brainstorm, and share your brilliant ideas. Strategize for shared goals. It could get romantic.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Get into action! Something that was stuck now moves freely. Discuss work or fitness objectives, and find new resources. Put your back behind your words.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy time with someone fun. Express your heart, and practice your flirtation. Communication channels are wide open. Kindle a little romance. You’re especially charming.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic improvement ideas flow with ease. Inspiration abounds. Talk with family to set priorities before spending. Research possibilities, to present options.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your creativity sparkles. Artistic expression flourishes. Write your novel or masterpiece. Essays, articles and posts contribute your views to a wider audience.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Bring in the money. Profitable opportunities abound. Get into conversation to move a possibility forward. Provide valuable services. Wheel and deal.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — When you’re hot, you’re hot. Provide leadership where you see it missing. Talk about your passions and motivations. What inspires you can benefit others.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Before you commit to an idea, do your own research. Consider impacts to your existing plans. Imagine long-term consequences. Share your thoughts with trusted advisors.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Brilliant ideas, solutions and resources arise through your social networks. Friends share good connections and opportunities. Offer support and receive it when you need.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on career and professional ambitions. Keep providing excellent work that reflects you well. Marketing and public communications get your message out further.
Celebrity birthdays: Writer-composer-lyricist Leslie Bricusse is 88. Feminist author Germaine Greer is 80. Actress Katharine Ross is 79. Feminist author Robin Morgan is 78. Actor Tom Selleck is 74. Rhythm-and-blues singer Bettye LaVette is 73. Actor Marc Singer is 71. Actress Ann Jillian is 69. Rock musician Louie Perez (Los Lobos) is 66. Rhythm-and-blues/funk singer Charlie Wilson is 66. Talk show host Oprah Winfrey is 65. Actor Terry Kinney is 65. Country singer Irlene Mandrell is 63. Actress Diane Delano is 62. Actress Judy Norton (TV: “The Waltons”) is 61. Rock musician Johnny Spampinato is 60. Olympic gold-medal diver Greg Louganis is 59. Rock musician David Baynton-Power (James) is 58. Rock musician Eddie Jackson (Queensryche) is 58. Actor Nicholas Turturro is 57. Rock singer-musician Roddy Frame (Aztec Camera) is 55. Actor-director Edward Burns is 51. Actor Sam Trammell is 50. Actress Heather Graham is 49. Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., is 49. Actor Sharif Atkins is 44. Actress Sara Gilbert is 44. Actress Kelly Packard is 44. Actor Justin Hartley is 42. Actor Sam Jaeger is 42. Writer and TV personality Jedediah Bila is 40. Actor Andrew Keegan is 40. Actor Jason James Richter is 39. Blues musician Jonny Lang is 38. Pop-rock singer Adam Lambert (TV: “American Idol”) is 37. Country singer Eric Paslay is 36.
Thought for Today: “Love is an irresistible desire to be irresistibly desired.” — Robert Frost, American poet (born 1874, died this date in 1963)
