Today’s Birthday (02/22/19). Your career expands to new levels this year. Together, practice for coordinated ease. Changes could seem constant. Discover a fresh passion this summer, before a community challenge engages you. Teamwork leads to victory next winter, before new directions with family or romance. Love is your fundamental motivation.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Advance to the next level with a partner by creating harmony. Don’t show unfinished work yet. Stay sensitive to another’s view. Love breaks through.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Extra effort earns extra results. Words can fall flat. Physical action makes a difference. Practice your moves. Get your heart pumping, and then rest deeply.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Romance doesn’t need to be expensive. Pack a picnic, and take a walk somewhere beautiful. Get together with friends and family. Actions speak louder than words.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Fix something before it breaks at home. Use long-lasting quality materials. Costs may be higher than expected. Hunt for the best value.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Edit your comments to simple, basic information. Don’t waste time on gossip or hearsay. Keep a practical focus.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on generating positive cash flow. Avoid financial risk to meet your obligations on time. Budget and schedule carefully, and stay in communication.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take time for yourself. Get into a personal project. Schedule moments for your own interests. Things may not go as planned. Make time to process changes.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Keep a low profile, and maintain your frugal ways. Postpone travel or overstimulating environments. Clean, sort and organize. Plan your moves in advance.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy social events without overindulging. Restraint serves you well. Patiently wait for developments. Share resources and ideas with friends. Community support matters.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Patiently wait for a professional door to open. Practice optimism. Take a philosophical view. Impress an important person. New facts dispel old fears.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Investigate options and routes before dashing off. Costs can vary widely. Wait for better travel conditions. Research projects produce satisfying results.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to shared finances. Circumstances allow more latitude. Expand in the direction of least resistance. Every little bit counts. A profitable opportunity arises.
Birthdays: Former Sen. Birch Bayh, D-Ind., is 91. Actress Piper Laurie is 87. Celebrity chef Graham Kerr (TV: “The Galloping Gourmet”) is 85. Actor Seymour Cassel is 84. Author Joseph Wambaugh is 82. Singer Steve Perry is 70. Country singer-musician Teddy Gentry (Alabama) is 67. Movie director Jim Jarmusch is 66. Actor John Wesley Shipp is 64. Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy is 62. Actress Linda Blair is 60. Actress Diane Lane is 54. Actor-rap DJ Jazzy Jeff is 54. Country singer Regina Nicks (Regina Regina) is 54. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is 51. Actress Olivia d’Abo is 50. Rhythm-and-blues singer Marc Gay (Shai) is 50. Actress Katie Finneran is 48. Actor Gabriel Macht is 47. Actor Balthazar Getty is 44. Actor Christopher Kennedy Masterson is 39. Jazz singer Lizz Wright is 39. Pop singer Willa Ford is 38. Actress Beverley (cq) Mitchell is 38. Rock singer-musician Ben Moody is 38. Actor Kevin Sheridan is 37. Actress-singer Phoebe Strole is 36. Rapper Logic is 29. Tennis player Alize Cornet (uh-LEEZ’ kohr-NAY’) is 29. Actress Sami Gayle is 23.
