Today’s birthday (04/19/19). Grow through education, travel and research this year. Strengthen foundations for success. Unexpected gold flows in. Summer fun with family and friends inspires a career makeover. Reap professional gains next winter, before repairs and upgrades are needed at home. Use what you’re learning for good.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Reach a turning point with a partnership under the Libra Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to a change in plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Slow to avoid an accident. Begin a new phase with your physical health and fitness. Review and revamp your skills and practices under this Full Moon.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under this Full Moon. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives toward love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase. Season with love.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — A new two-week phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Shift the direction of your research. Start a new chapter.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Profitable opportunities bloom over the next two weeks under the Full Moon. A turning point arises around income and finances. Generate positive cash flow.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward a possibility that inspires you. Try another look.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 5 — One door closes as another opens. The Full Moon illuminates a transition. Ritual and symbolism provide comfort. Begin an introspective phase. Review options and choose new possibilities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — This Full Moon shines on social changes. Friends come and go with community and group projects. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings. Support your team.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Finish a project before beginning another professional phase. This Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus toward current passions. Redirect toward fulfillment of a vision.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Begin a new exploratory phase. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with concepts. Learn through direct experience. Study options.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — The stakes could seem high with this Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the few weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Thought for today: “As a woman I have no country. As a woman my country is the whole world.” — Virginia Woolf, English author (1882-1941).
Celebrity birthdays: Former national security adviser Brent Scowcroft is 94. Actress Renee Taylor is 86. Actress-singer Phyllis Newman is 86. Actress Ursula Andress is 83. Singer Clarence “Frogman” Henry is 82. Singer Ruth Pointer (The Pointer Sisters) is 73. Actress Glenn Close is 72. Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is 67. Actor Bruce Willis is 64. Actress-comedian Mary Scheer is 56. Playwright Neil LaBute is 56. Actor Connor Trinneer is 50. Rapper Bun B is 46. Rock musician Zach Lind (Jimmy Eat World) is 43. Actress Virginia Williams is 41. Actress Abby Brammell is 40. MLB pitcher Clayton Kershaw is 31. Actor Craig Lamar Traylor is 30. Actor Philip Bolden is 24.
