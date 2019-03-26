Today’s birthday (03/26/19). Study and explore new territory this year. Career advancement comes through steady action. Enjoy family fun this summer, before a professional job shifts focus. Push to achieve a career goal next winter, leading to a homebody phase. Prioritize love, creative passion and contribution.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Don’t reveal your secrets all at once, with Venus in Pisces. Maintain mystery. Fantasies abound. Allow yourself more quiet time. Finish old jobs, and rest peacefully.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially popular this month, with Venus in Pisces. Social activities benefit your career. Group activities go well. Share what you love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Assume authority. Take on more responsibility, with Venus in Pisces. Watch for career opportunities this month. If you pass the test, you can rise a level.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Set goals, and plan your next adventure. Travel, explore and study over the next month, with Venus in Pisces. Discover new worlds.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Find a sweet deal. Expect expenditures and track payments. Review family finances this month, with Venus in Pisces. Discover ways to save and increase your assets.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate on creative projects. Partnerships flow with greater ease this month, with Venus in Pisces. Compromise on details. Develop your feminine side. Listen and weave together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get into a fun work and health phase. Your physical efforts get energized, with Venus in Pisces. Enunciate feminine elements. Provide exceptional results.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially lucky in love, with Venus in Pisces. Benefit from artistic efforts this month. Practice hobbies, passions and talents. Explore new ways to create beauty.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Your home is your love nest. Enjoy domestic arts and crafts, with Venus in Pisces. Focus on home and family. Increase comfort and beauty.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Trust your heart. Creative expression flowers this month, with Venus in Pisces. You’re especially brilliant with art, music and words. Write and issue communications.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Gather new income. The next month, with Venus in Pisces, can get quite profitable. Expand boundaries to discover your peak professional performance zone.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You feel especially beloved this month, with Venus in your sign. Polish and beautify your personal presentation with a new style or look. You’re irresistible.
Thought for Today: “Make voyages. Attempt them. There’s nothing else.” — Tennessee Williams, American playwright (1911-1983).
Notable birthdays: Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor is 89. Actor Alan Arkin is 85. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is 84. Actress Keira Knightley is 34. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 79. Actor James Caan is 79. Author Erica Jong is 77. Journalist Bob Woodward is 76. Singer Diana Ross is 75. Actor Johnny Crawford is 73. Rock singer Steven Tyler (Aerosmith) is 71. TV personality Vicki Lawrence is 70. Actor Ernest Thomas is 70. Comedian Martin Short is 69. Country singer Ronnie McDowell is 69. Movie composer Alan Silvestri is 69. Rock musician Monte Yoho is 67. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is 66. Radio talk show host Curtis Sliwa is 65. Country singer Dean Dillon is 64. Country singer Charly McClain is 63. TV personality Leeza Gibbons is 62. Actress Ellia English is 60. Actress Jennifer Grey is 59. Football HOF Marcus Allen is 59. Actor Billy Warlock is 58. Actor Eric Allan Kramer is 57. Basketball HOF John Stockton is 57. Actor Michael Imperioli is 53. Rock musician James Iha is 51. Country singer Kenny Chesney is 51. Movie director Martin McDonagh is 49. Actress Leslie Mann is 47. Actor T.R. Knight is 46. Actress Amy Smart is 43. Actress Bianca Kajlich is 42. Margaret Brennan (TV: “Face the Nation”) is 39. Actor Sterling Sulieman is 35. Actress Carly Chaikin is 29.
