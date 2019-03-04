Today's Birthday (03/05/19). Professional opportunities abound this year. Coordinated team efforts provide satisfying results. Summer love reaches new heights, before changes with friends require support. Community collaboration sparks miraculous results, leading to creative and romantic shifts. Follow truth, beauty and your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Nurture old connections. Practice improves team coordination over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Uranus in Taurus illuminates lucrative opportunities for seven years. Profitable ventures energize you.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Uranus in your sign energizes you over the next seven years. Try new things, and set personal goals. Backup professional work, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Make educational plans over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Keep confidences. Make your deadlines. Uranus in Taurus influences your mental, physical and spiritual health. Nurture yourself.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Uranus in Taurus inspires community participation. Teamwork gets results over the next seven years. With Mercury retrograde, check financial data. Secure what you've gained.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Radical career change is possible. Taurus Uranus excites your professional ambitions for seven years. Resolve partner misunderstandings, with Mercury retrograde over three weeks. Compromise.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Expand higher education, travel and research, with Uranus in Taurus. Delays, misunderstandings or mistakes impact your work and health, with Mercury retrograde.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Explore new ideas with shared financial investments, with Uranus in Taurus. Romantic overtures could backfire, with Mercury retrograde. Find your sense of humor, and reconnect.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Changes with a partnership arise over seven years, with Uranus in Taurus. Learn together. With Mercury retrograde, clean, sort and organize at home.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Your work, health and fitness get energized over the seven-year era, with Uranus in Taurus. Learn new tricks. Take care with communications, with Mercury retrograde.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Love surprises you. Uranus in Taurus reveals a fun phase of romantic and family delights. Expect transportation and communication delays, with Mercury retrograde. Check the numbers.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- Consider consequences before you speak, with Mercury retrograde in your sign. Refine your self-image. Uranus in Taurus inspires domestic changes, renovation or relocation over seven years.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- A new communications era begins, with Uranus in Taurus. Big changes reveal opportunities to contribute, connect and interact. With Mercury retrograde, revise and refine the message.
Celebrity birthdays: Actor Paul Sand is 87. Actor James B. Sikking is 85. Actor Dean Stockwell is 83. Actor Fred Williamson is 81. Actress Samantha Eggar is 80. Actor Michael Warren is 73. Actor Eddie Hodges is 72. Singer Eddy Grant is 71. Rock musician Alan Clark (Dire Straits) is 67. Actress-comedian Marsha Warfield is 65. Magician Penn Jillette is 64. Actress Adriana Barraza is 63. Actress Talia Balsam is 60. Rock singers Charlie and Craig Reid (The Proclaimers) are 57. Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is 53. Actor Paul Blackthorne is 50. Rock musician John Frusciante is 49. Singer Rome is 49. Actor Kevin Connolly is 45. Actress Eva Mendes is 45. Actress Jill Ritchie is 45. Actress Jolene Blalock is 44. Model Niki Taylor is 44. Actress Kimberly McCullough is 41. Actress Karolina Wydra is 38. Singer-songwriter Amanda Shires is 37. Actress Dominique McElligott is 33. Actor Sterling Knight is 30. Actor Jake Lloyd is 30. Actor Micah Fowler is 21.
Thought for Today: "More tears have been shed over men's lack of manners than their lack of morals." — Helen Hathaway, American writer (1893-1932).
