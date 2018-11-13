Today’s Birthday (11/13/18). Your light burns bright this year. Dedicate sweat equity for a creative dream. Make an unusual connection. Publishing, writing, arts and communication projects flower this winter, inspiring professional changes. Summer brings exciting adventures and discoveries, before a creative challenge arises. Connect and collaborate for shared passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Friends are a big help over the next few days. All doesn’t go as expected. Pass along what you’re learning. Celebrate your accomplishments together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Take on new professional responsibilities. Your career status and influence rise with attention to basic structures. Use the next two days to forge ahead.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Discover a hidden truth along the road. Don’t rely on an unstable source. Investigate possibilities over the next few days. You’re learning an important lesson.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Pay bills, and issue invoices. Manage financial obligations, and keep your agreements. Today and tomorrow favor strategizing for positive cash flow.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Find the beauty in mundane collaboration. Keep supporting each other to grow. It could get romantic. Share advice and tenderness. Balance work with pleasure.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on your work, physical activities and services today and tomorrow. Profit from meticulous attention to detail. Following through pays well. Optimism increases.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Romance is a distinct possibility over the next few days. Distractions abound, and it could get awkward. Don’t forget necessary chores and appointments.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Home and family demand more attention through tomorrow. Make household repairs and improvements. Consider the long term. You can find what you need nearby.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creativity could get messy and chaotic. Sparks may fly. Listen to all considerations, and adapt plans to suit. Communication opens doors that appear locked.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Innovation could get profitable. Don’t forget your regular routines. New ideas don’t always work. Challenge the generally held opinion. Judge not. Take the ethical high road.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Focus on a personal project for a few days. Do it for love, not money. Avoid risky business. Use your power for good. You’re gaining respect.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Slow down to consider a difficult puzzle. Look from another angle. Listen to your dreams. Admit the plan’s impracticalities, and establish backups. Contemplate your next move.
Today’s Birthdays: Journalist-author Peter Arnett is 84. Actor Jimmy Hawkins is 77. Country singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard is 72. Actor Joe Mantegna is 71. Actress Sheila Frazier is 70. Musician Andrew Ranken (The Pogues) is 65. Actress Tracy Scoggins is 65. Actor Chris Noth is 64. Actress-comedian Whoopi Goldberg is 63. Actor Rex Linn is 62. Former NFL quarterback and College Football Hall of Famer Vinny Testaverde is 55. Rock musician Walter Kibby (Fishbone) is 54. Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is 51. Actor Steve Zahn is 51. Actor Gerard Butler is 49. Writer-activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali is 49. Actress Aisha Hinds is 43. Rock musician Nikolai Fraiture is 40. Former NBA All-Star Metta World Peace (formerly Ron Artest) is 39. Actress Monique Coleman is 38. Actor Rahul Kohli is 33. Actor Devon Bostick is 27.
Thought for Today: “If we like a man’s dream, we call him a reformer; if we don’t like his dream, we call him a crank.” — William Dean Howells, American author (1837-1920)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.