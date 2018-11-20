Today’s Birthday (11/20/18). Step into greater leadership this year. Extra care with communication and connection pays off. Find support where it is least expected. Prepare a creative project for a winter release before your career takes a turn. Summer rambles inspire new ideas with an artistic obstacle. Stand for love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Grab an unexpected income opportunity. The work you put in now pays off later. Quick action holds the door open for further profits and possibilities.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re making a good impression. Dress with extra care. You might meet someone special today. Check your course, and then full speed ahead.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 5 — Consider things from a higher perspective. Find a quiet spot for meditation, envisioning and creative planning. Avoid overstimulation or fussing. Nature restores your spirit.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork gets through where one alone cannot. New opportunities arise in conversation. Social events and gatherings provide valuable connections. Follow up, and share thanks.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Tackle a professional test with eyes wide open. All isn’t as it appears. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity. Get your crew to help out.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of a unique chance to learn new tricks that appear along the road. Invest in education to support your long-term vision.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared gain. Take coordinated action to increase resources. Avoid reckless spending. Practical efforts produce satisfying results. Make a strong financial move.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — A creative spark ignites. Collaborate to realize an inspiration. Be spontaneous, not reckless. Share the load with a trusted partner. Support and be supported.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results. Keep practicing your moves. Hop into an unplanned opportunity without dropping responsibilities. Balance activity with rest and good food.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Relax, and enjoy the company. Have fun with beloved people. Figure out what you want, and go for it. Take action for love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of a valuable opportunity to advance a home improvement project. Get into a practical domestic phase. Actions taken now have long-term benefit.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Do more research. Have patience with temporary confusion. Edit, summarize and clarify communications. Learn voraciously. Creative efforts can advance in leaps and bounds.
Celebrity birthdays: Actress-comedian Kaye Ballard is 93. Actress Estelle Parsons is 91. Comedian Dick Smothers is 80. Singer Norman Greenbaum is 76. Former Vice President Joe Biden is 76. Actress Veronica Hamel is 75. Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff is 72. Actor Samuel E. Wright is 72. Singer Joe Walsh is 71. Actor Richard Masur is 70. Opera singer Barbara Hendricks is 70. National security adviser John Bolton is 70. Actress Bo Derek is 62. Former NFL player Mark Gastineau is 62. Reggae musician Jimmy Brown (UB40) is 61. Actress Sean Young is 59. Pianist Jim Brickman is 57. Rock musician Todd Nance (Widespread Panic) is 56. Actress Ming-Na is 55. Actor Ned Vaughn is 54. Rapper Mike D (The Beastie Boys) is 53. Rapper Sen Dog (Cypress Hill) is 53. Actress Callie Thorne is 49. Actress Sabrina Lloyd is 48. Actor Joel McHale is 47. Actress Marisa Ryan is 44. Country singer Dierks Bentley is 43. Actor Joshua Gomez is 43. Actress Laura Harris is 42. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes is 42. Country singer Josh Turner is 41. Actress Nadine Velazquez is 40. Actress Andrea Riseborough is 37. Actor Jeremy Jordan is 34. Actor Dan Byrd is 33. Actress Ashley Fink is 32. Rock musician Jared Followill (Kings of Leon) is 32. Actress Jaina Lee Ortiz is 32. Actor Cody Linley is 29. Pop musician Michael Clifford (5 Seconds to Summer) is 23.
Thought for Today: “There is no greatness where there is not simplicity.” — Leo Tolstoy, Russian author (1828-1910)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.