Today’s Birthday (11/06/18). You’re the star this year. Creative expression with discipline produces great results. A new partnership gets unveiled. Write, publish or broadcast your masterpiece this winter, and inspire shifting career goals. Discover bold new terrain this summer before changes redirect a creative project. Prioritize love, happiness and self-expression.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Review your resources and strategize for a cause you feel passionate about. Provide well for your family. Back up intuition with facts. Collaborate.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep to practical logistics with your partner. With coordination, long-term benefits are within reach. Let the little stuff go. Support each other and work together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Practice makes perfect. Keep in action. Watch for technical error. Don’t envy another who can do more. Schedule carefully so you don’t overbook.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Love flows beneath the surface, a constant undercurrent. Gain insight from long-distance communications. You can get what you need. You’re developing a new perspective.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — The gentle approach works best with family now. Avoid provoking an outburst. Take care of household chores. Make each other comfortable.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially brilliant and can see the abstract potential and possibilities of a situation. Present your argument tactfully. Provide thorough, clear and simple data.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on making money. Keep to frugal routines, and stash extra nuts away for winter. Double-check facts before committing; they may differ from feelings.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Use your power responsibly. You’re creating a buzz. Call if you’ll be late. You can’t be in two places simultaneously. Keep or change your agreements.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Concentrate on cleaning and organization. Plan and prepare. Rest and recharge. Simple rituals soothe your sensibilities. Hot water and soap work a transformation.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Connect with friends and allies. Stay in communication to coordinate changes as they occur. Follow someone with experience. Delegate practical priorities. Do your part.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A professional challenge has your attention. First determine what’s needed. Include backup plans in your preparations. Reinforce structures and support networks. Get outside advice.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Adventure calls. Scale plans from elaborate to realistic. Avoid an awkward mistake. Stick to practical, inexpensive options. Involve someone you love and admire.
Celebrity birthdays: Actress June Squibb is 89. Country singer Stonewall Jackson is 86. Singer P.J. Proby is 80. Actress Sally Field is 72. Singer Rory Block is 69. Jazz musician Arturo Sandoval is 69. TV host Catherine Crier is 64. News correspondent and former California first lady Maria Shriver is 63. Actress Lori Singer is 61. Rock musician Paul Brindley (The Sundays) is 55. Former Education Secretary Arne Duncan is 54. Rock singer Corey Glover is 54. Actor Brad Grunberg is 54. Actor Peter DeLuise is 52. Actress Kelly Rutherford is 50. Actor Ethan Hawke is 48. Chef/TV judge Marcus Samuelsson is 48. Actress Thandie Newton is 46. Model-actress Rebecca Romijn is 46. Actress Zoe McLellan is 44. Retired NBA star Lamar Odom is 39. Actress Patina Miller is 34. Actress Katie Leclere is 32. Singer-songwriter Robert Ellis is 30. Actress Emma Stone is 30. Actress Mercedes Kastner is 29.
Thought for Today: “Quotation is a serviceable substitute for wit.” — Oscar Wilde (1854-1900)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.