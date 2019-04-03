Today’s Birthday (04/03/19). Take the road less traveled this year. Grow professionally through persistent practice. Catch the silver falling at your feet. Beautify your home this summer, inspiring professional renewal. Your career surges forward next winter, leading to domestic relocation or changes. Explore uncharted terrain.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You know what you need to do. Win through disciplined efforts, rather than luck. If overwhelmed, narrow the focus to one task at a time.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — You’re especially imaginative and creative. Make plans, and organize. Lay low, and avoid overspending. Finish old tasks to make space for what’s next.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Consider all options with a team effort. Coordinate and communicate to avoid redundancy or errors. Money saved is money earned. Build solid structures together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Review your professional dreams, visions and intuition before diving into action. Consider your desired outcome, and plot different routes in that direction.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Your travel or study plans could get deviated. Don’t get distracted by time-sucking temptations. It’s possible to get too much of a good thing.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Let your partner and team know what you need. Work out the budget, and make sure that the numbers align. Self-discipline matters. Minimize risks.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Don’t let a partner’s crazy ideas get you into trouble. Trust your own sense. Some parts may be valuable; keep the good stuff. Stay positive.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Consider your dreams, goals and ambitions with health, fitness and physical labors. Success takes focused work, rather than fortune. Work with a good coach.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize fun and romance. Share a dream with someone special. Invite entertaining collaborations. Keep an optimistic view. Avoid overspending or overindulging. Relax and enjoy.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Family comes first. Decisions made now could last. Keep your objective in mind, and use trusted methods to attain it. Home matters require attention.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Writing and research projects engage you. Analyze the basic structure. Build solid foundations before you add creative flourishes. Patiently make your case.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — The next two days could be good for business. Work could interfere with playtime. Heed advice from experts, even when you don’t agree.
Thought for Today: “The world is not black and white. More like black and grey.” — Graham Greene, English author (born 1904, died this date in 1991)
Celebrity birthdays: Actress-singer Doris Day is 97. Conservationist Dame Jane Goodall is 85. Actor William Gaunt is 82. Songwriter Jeff Barry is 81. Actor Eric Braeden is 78. Actress Marsha Mason is 77. Singer Wayne Newton is 77. Singer Tony Orlando is 75. Comedy writer Pat Proft is 72. Folk-rock singer Richard Thompson is 70. Country musician Curtis Stone (Highway 101) is 69. Blues singer-guitarist John Mooney is 64. Rock musician Mick Mars (Motley Crue) is 63. Actor Alec Baldwin is 61. Actor David Hyde Pierce is 60. Rock singer John Thomas Griffith (Cowboy Mouth) is 59. Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 58. Rock singer-musician Mike Ness (Social Distortion) is 57. Rock singer Sebastian Bach is 51. Rock musician James MacDonough is 49. Olympic gold medal ski racer Picabo Street is 48. Actress Jennie Garth is 47. Actor Jamie Bamber is 46. Actor Adam Scott is 46. Christian rock musician Drew Shirley (Switchfoot) is 45. Comedian Aries Spears is 44. Actor Matthew Goode is 41. Actress Cobie Smulders is 37. Rock-pop singer Leona Lewis is 34. Actress Amanda Bynes is 33. Actress-comedian Rachel Bloom is 32. Actress Hayley Kiyoko is 28. Rock musician Sam Kiszka (Greta Van Fleet) is 20.
