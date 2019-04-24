Today’s Birthday (04/24/19). Shared ventures gain in value this year. Discipline with planning and applications supports your journey. Surprise yourself. Summer’s creative expression illuminates a shift in your studies. Immerse yourself in an intellectual exploration next winter, motivating a change in your research. Talk about what you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Make professional plans, with Pluto retrograde until Oct. 3. Advancement on long-term projects seems slowed or suspended. Review and revise career goals for an inspiring future.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Plan an educational adventure, like a conference, vacation or class, for later this year. Prepare for travels, scientific research and intellectual study, with Pluto retrograde.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Review your investments, and plan for long-term growth. Reorganize shared finances over Pluto’s five-month retrograde phase. Reaffirm and revise agreements. Collaborate for common gain.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Reconnect with your partner over the next five months, with Pluto retrograde. Show up for each other. Listen and learn. Remember what you both love.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Does your work feed your spirit? What would it take? Redirect your career, with Pluto retrograde until Oct. 3. Make action plans for later this year.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Polish a creative project, artistic work or romantic venture, with Pluto retrograde over five months. Prepare for a performance later in the year.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Make plans and calculations for a home renovation to implement later this year. Research prices and materials, with Pluto retrograde. Review inspirations and ideas.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Finish creative projects over five months, with Pluto retrograde. Launch a major promotion later in the year. Prepare materials, artwork and communications. Edit the writing.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Review finances to conserve resources. Refine routines for efficiency, with Pluto retrograde until Oct. 3. Reassess your assets. Develop what you’ve acquired. Learn from past success.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — The next five months are good for personal transformation, with Pluto retrograde. Finish up old business. Let go of worn-out baggage. Launch later this year.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 5 — Pluto’s retrograde inspires an introspective, transformative five-month phase. Settle into your cocoon. Stillness and peace soothes your spirit. Prepare to launch into flight later this year.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Listen to ancient wisdom, seasonal traditions and rhythms, with Capricorn Pluto stationing retrograde for five months. Prepare for a community event later this year.
Thought for Today: “The door to the past is a strange door. It swings open and things pass through it, but they pass in one direction only. No man can return across that threshold, though he can look down still and see the green light waver in the water weeds.” — Loren Eiseley, American anthropologist (1907-1977)
Notable birthdays: Movie director-producer Richard Donner is 89. Actress Shirley MacLaine is 85. Actress-singer-director Barbra Streisand is 77. Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley is 77. Country singer Richard Sterban (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 76. Rock musician Doug Clifford (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 74. R-and-B singer Ann Peebles is 72. Rock singer-musician Rob Hyman is 69. Former Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny is 68. Actor-playwright Eric Bogosian is 66. Rock singer-musician Jack Blades (Night Ranger) is 65. Actor Michael O’Keefe is 64. Rock musician David J (Bauhaus) is 62. Actor Glenn Morshower is 60. Rock musician Billy Gould is 56. Actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer is 55. Actor Djimon Hounsou is 55. Rock musician Patty Schemel is 52. Actress Stacy Haiduk is 51. Rock musician Aaron Comess (Spin Doctors) is 51. Actor Aidan Gillen is 51. Actress Melinda Clarke is 50. Actor Rory McCann is 50. Latin pop singer Alejandro Fernandez is 48. Country-rock musician Brad Morgan (Drive-By Truckers) is 48. Rock musician Brian Marshall (Creed; Alter Bridge) is 46. Actor Derek Luke is 45. Actor-producer Thad Luckinbill is 44. Actor Eric Balfour is 42. Actress Rebecca Mader is 42. Country singer Rebecca Lynn Howard is 40. Country singer Danny Gokey is 39. Actress Reagan Gomez is 39. Actor Austin Nichols is 39. Actress Sasha Barrese is 38. Contemporary Christian musician Jasen Rauch (Red) is 38. Singer Kelly Clarkson is 37. Rock singer-musician Tyson Ritter (The All-American Rejects) is 35. Country singer Carly Pearce is 29. Actor Joe Keery is 27. Actor Jack Quaid is 27. Actor Doc Shaw is 27. Actor Jordan Fisher is 25. Golfer Lydia Ko is 22.
