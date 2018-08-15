Today’s Birthday (08/15/18). Family growth delights this year. Prioritize physical well-being and health. Your career could take an unusual twist. Summer dreams and visions inspire new directions with a partner before you step into the spotlight. Your physical vitality surges this winter. Love strengthens and inspires you.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — It’s a good time for a significant conversation. Advance to the next level with a partnership. Your masculine and feminine sides balance.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — The pace quickens. Focus to avoid errors and accidents. Stifle aggression or impulsivity. Action gets results. Keep practicing your moves. Intellect and intuition agree.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Take action for love. Don’t let old fears or limitations stop you. Get out of your head, and talk to someone you trust. Creative negotiations win.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Apply elbow grease to domestic chores. Decrease clutter. Make repairs and upgrades. Prepare your place for a gathering. Home and family have your heart.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially charming and clever. Untangle a misunderstanding. Use humor to diffuse any tension. Find what you need locally. Ask your network for recommendations.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep momentum and cash flowing. Consider investments for home and family. Look before you leap. Your past deeds speak well for you. Frugality pays off.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — A disruption in your routine could shake your tree. Don’t give your opinion until it’s requested. Discover a silver lining to a seemingly dark cloud.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Let your thinking wander. Private contemplation can be especially productive. Keep a low profile, and maintain a mystery. Make plans, and review possibilities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Keep practicing for a team effort. Listen to what others want. Prepare for a challenge. Friends make the crucial difference. Completion leads to advancement.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Cultivate your desire to lead. A professional test has your attention. Don’t make assumptions. Your view may be obscured. Listen to your team.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Explore your own neighborhood. Inexpensive can be good. Discover new flavors and cultural views without wasting time in traffic. Discover a new secret sauce.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep a cool head despite confusion or chaos. Track cash flow, and manage the budget. Adapt to changing circumstances. Choose local solutions for best value.
Today’s Birthdays: Actress Abby Dalton is 86. Actress Lori Nelson is 85. Civil rights activist Vernon Jordan is 83. Actor Jim Dale is 83. Actress Pat Priest is 82. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is 80. U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., is 80. Musician Pete York (Spencer Davis Group) is 76. Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 74. Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 72. Rock singer-musician Tom Johnston (The Doobie Brothers) is 70. Actress Phyllis Smith is 69. Britain’s Princess Anne is 68. Actress Tess Harper is 68. Actor Larry Mathews is 63. Actor Zeljko Ivanek is 61. Actor-comedian Rondell Sheridan is 60. Rock singer-musician Matt Johnson (The The) is 57. Movie director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu is 55. Philanthropist Melinda Gates is 54.
Country singer Angela Rae (Wild Horses) is 52. Actor Peter Hermann is 51. Actress Debra Messing is 50. Actor Anthony Anderson is 48. Actor Ben Affleck is 46. Singer Mikey Graham (Boyzone) is 46. Actress Natasha Henstridge is 44. Actress Nicole Paggi is 41. Christian rock musician Tim Foreman (Switchfoot) is 40. Actress Emily Kinney is 34. Figure skater Jennifer Kirk is 34. Latin pop singer Belinda is 29. Actress Courtney Hope is 29. Rock singer Joe Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 29. Actor-singer Carlos PenaVega is 29. Actress Jennifer Lawrence is 28. Rap DJ Smoove da General (Cali Swag District) is 28.
Thought for Today: “Forgiveness is the key to action and freedom.” — Hannah Arendt, American author and philosopher (1906-1975).
