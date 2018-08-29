Today’s Birthday (08/29/18). Expand your network of conversations this year. Fulfill promises to forward a passion project. Try new cultures, flavors and scenery. Summer blesses your team before health hurdles require adaptation, leading to spiritual and philosophical insight. Love reaches new heights this winter. Grow stronger together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Keep growing stronger. Take care of yourself. Assert your wishes. Talk about how you’d like things to be. Get expert assistance. You’re especially persuasive.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Something you try now doesn’t work. Rather than forging new path, revise familiar routines and upgrade the organization levels. Cover the basics. Keep your patience.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Your friends can help with a breakdown. Reach out to your network to discover the resources you need. You can do without some stuff. Prioritize.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A professional dream lies within view despite obvious obstacles. Put in some sweat equity. Take charge, and budget carefully. Slow and steady wins the race.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Broaden your view to include wider horizons. Keep agreements, and make deadlines. Share your thoughts and dreams. Explore to learn new ideas and philosophies.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Don’t rush into a purchase. Talk it over with your partner. Adjust the budget, and wait to see what develops. Get creative and imaginative.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Communication resolves a roadblock with your partner. Release outdated preconceptions. Clean a mess: “I’m sorry. Please forgive me. Thank you. I love you.”
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on building strong, healthy foundations. The excellent work you’ve been doing reflects you well. Slow to avoid mistakes with a heavier load.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Fun and romance call to you. Make plans with someone you enjoy. Compromise to find the middle ground between one view and another. Keep it simple.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Family comes first. Tempers may be short. Don’t make expensive promises. Avoid knee-jerk responses. New facts dispel old fears. Hold your peace.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Creativity doesn’t always work in a linear fashion. Follow inspiration where it leads. Costs can vary widely, though. Don’t get burned. Organize your ideas and plans.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Your ideas are attracting attention. Take advantage of profitable opportunities. Don’t spend it before you get it. Finish a tough job before going out.
Celebrity birthdays: Actress Betty Lynn (TV: “The Andy Griffith Show”) is 92. Movie director William Friedkin is 83. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is 82. Actor Elliott Gould is 80. Movie director Joel Schumacher is 79. TV personality Robin Leach is 77. Actress Deborah Van Valkenburgh is 66. Former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew is 63. Dancer-choreographer Mark Morris is 62. Country musician Dan Truman (Diamond Rio) is 62. Actress Rebecca DeMornay is 59. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is 51. Singer Me’Shell NdegeOcello is 50. Rhythm-and-blues singer Carl Martin (Shai) is 48. Actress Carla Gugino is 47. Rock musician Kyle Cook (Matchbox Twenty) is 43. Actor John Hensley is 41. Actress Kate Simses is 39. Rock musician David Desrosiers (Simple Plan) is 38. Rapper A+ is 36. Actress Jennifer Landon is 35. Actor Jeffrey Licon is 33. Actress-singer Lea Michele is 32.
Actress Charlotte Ritchie is 29. Actress Nicole Gale Anderson is 28. Rock singer Liam Payne (One Direction) is 25.
Thought for Today: “People are very open-minded about new things — as long as they’re exactly like the old ones.” — Charles F. Kettering, American inventor (1876-1958)
