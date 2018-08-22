Today’s Birthday (08/22/18). Savor domestic sweetness this year. Regular routines build strength and fitness. Professional discoveries could get profitable. Summer ruminations lead to partnership transitions and valuable self-discovery. All that exercise pays off this winter. Your heart is growing stronger. To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Focus on career, and stick to basics. Balance your work and health this month, with the Sun in Virgo. Revise fitness goals, practices and supports.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Explore fresh horizons. You’re especially lucky with love and romance this month under the Virgo Sun. Have fun together. Learn from children.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate on shared financial decisions. Put energy into domestic renovation, beautification and diversions this month, with the Sun in Virgo. Prioritize family matters.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Act on long-term plans with a partner. This month favors communication under the Virgo Sun. Write, record and express your views. Share what you’re learning.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health in your busy schedule. The profit potential rises this month, with the Sun in Virgo. Generate increasing cash flow without sacrificing your well-being.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Love rejuvenates you. Drink it in deeply. You’re the star, with the Sun in your sign this month. Harness this energy to take charge.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 5 — Domestic flowering recharges your family. Peace entices this month, with the Sun in Virgo. Review the past. Clear clutter, and finish old business.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Learn from younger people. Support and rely on your team, with the Sun in Virgo for the next four weeks. Community projects thrive. Network and collaborate.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Tap additional revenue sources. Develop and grow your career this month under Virgo Sun. Step into greater leadership. Dress for success, and watch it unfold.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for what you want. Explore new ideas, flavors and cultures this month, with the Sun in Virgo. Discover unimagined wonders.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Think things over before launching. Monitor finances this month under the Virgo Sun. Organize and budget. Wheel and deal. C ollaborate to grow shared balances.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Team coordination makes all the difference. Your partnerships grow stronger over the next month, with the Sun in Virgo. Creative collaboration flowers.
Today’s Birthdays: Broadcast journalist Morton Dean is 83. Author Annie Proulx is 83. Baseball Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski is 79. Actress Valerie Harper is 79. Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells is 77. Writer-producer David Chase is 73. CBS newsman Steve Kroft is 73. Actress Cindy Williams is 71. Pop musician David Marks is 70. International Swimming Hall of Famer Diana Nyad is 69. Baseball Hall of Famer Paul Molitor is 62. Rock musician Vernon Reid is 60. Country singer Ricky Lynn Gregg is 59. Country singer Collin Raye is 58. Actress Regina Taylor is 58. Rock singer Roland Orzabal (Tears For Fears) is 57. Rock musician Debbi Peterson (The Bangles) is 57. Rock musician Gary Lee Conner (Screaming Trees) is 56. Singer Tori Amos is 55. Country singer Mila Mason is 55.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.