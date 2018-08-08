Today’s Birthday (08/08/18). Home and family feed your heart this year. Discipline with physical fitness and work reaps satisfying results. Industry changes open fresh possibilities. Summer soul-searching inspires you to surpass an obstacle with your partner for personal growth. Your health flowers this winter. Raise the love factor.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Things could get chaotic at home. Harmony arises in communication. Talk about passion, love and dreams. Articulate what you want to realize it.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Explore your surroundings. Get out and discover new terrain. Study a subject of your fascination. Don’t be afraid to get your hands dirty.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on making money, despite structural breakdowns or chaos. Stick to your budget. Somehow everything works out. Grow savings to follow a dream.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Personal matters have your attention. Stick to practical plans to avoid risk. Don’t stir up jealousies. Suddenly, things fall into place. Confidently advance.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Slow down, and think things over. Reassess the situation. Wait to see what develops. Keep to practical priorities. Adapt to changes. Self-discipline is required.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get brilliant ideas from friends. Speculate about the future. Minimize risk, and keep your treasure stashed. Choose private over public engagements. You’re gaining wisdom.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your work is attracting attention. Avoid controversy or fuss, and focus on the job at hand. Do the homework, and make a great impression.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Get adventurous and explore. Expand your territory. Don’t spend if you don’t have to. Take an educational journey with friends. Stay diplomatic and respectful.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Handle finances, and strategize for growth and expansion. Avoid risky business. Don’t evade tough questions. Determine what repairs are needed. Get the bills paid.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate with a partner to get farther. Discuss developments together. Keep your tone respectful, especially with authority figures. Trust and verify. Negotiate and compromise.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — The pace is picking up. Balance work obligations with healthy routines like exercise, rest and eating well. Hold your temper. Listen carefully. Adapt quickly to changes.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Make time for fun and love. Choose in favor of family. Don’t overspend or overindulge. Pamper yourself with simple pleasures. Kindle up a little romance.
Celebrity birthdays: Actress Nita Talbot is 88. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 81. Actress Connie Stevens is 80. Country singer Phil Balsley (The Statler Brothers) is 79. Actor Larry Wilcox is 71. Actor Keith Carradine is 69. Movie director Martin Brest is 67. Radio-TV personality Robin Quivers is 66. Actor Donny Most is 65. Rock musician Dennis Drew (10,000 Maniacs) is 61. TV personality Deborah Norville is 60. Actor-singer Harry Crosby is 60. Rock musician The Edge (U2) is 57. Rock musician Rikki Rockett (Poison) is 57. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 56. Rock musician Ralph Rieckermann is 56. Middle distance runner Suzy Favor Hamilton is 50. Singer JC Chasez (‘N Sync) is 42.
Actress Tawny Cypress is 42. Rhythm-and-blues singer Drew Lachey (98 Degrees) is 42. Rhythm-and-blues singer Marsha Ambrosius is 41. Actress Lindsay Sloane is 41. Actress Countess Vaughn is 40. Actor Michael Urie is 38. Tennis player Roger Federer is 37. Actress Meagan Good is 37. Rock musician Eric Howk (Portugal. The Man) is 37. Actress Jackie Cruz (TV: “Orange is the New Black”) is 34. Britain’s Princess Beatrice of York is 30. Actor Ken Baumann is 29. Pop singer Shawn Mendes is 20. Actress Bebe Wood (TV: “The Real O’Neals”) is 17.
Thought for Today: “Man adjusts to what he should not; he is unable to adjust to what he should.” — Jean Toomer, African-American author-poet (1894-1967)
