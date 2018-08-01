Today’s Birthday (08/01/18). This year highlights family and domestic joys. Maintain healthy practices to grow steadily stronger. Unexpected professional opportunities arise. Valuable insight and inspiration this summer provide support to your partnership and expanding personal power and confidence. Get physical this winter for performance breakthroughs. Prioritize love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re getting stronger over the next two days. Discover a structural problem, and adapt plans. New information instigates changes. Research before making final decisions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 5 — Take a few days to rest and recharge. Use gentle pressure rather than force to avoid breakage. Good news comes from afar.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork makes a difference today and tomorrow. Avoid overspending or overindulging. Stay practical and pragmatic. Share your heart with friends. Support each other.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Professional opportunities take shape. Resupply locally. Stay frugal, and avoid extravagance. Handle the basics, and stay flexible with chaotic situations. Someone finds your confidence attractive.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore new terrain for a few days. Indulge in nostalgia and retrospection. Clean up an old mess for greater freedom and ease. Make long-range plans.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Study ways to make and save money. Draw up a plan. Review budgets, and schedule actions. You may find an answer in a dream.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Profit through collaboration over the next few days. Old assumptions get challenged. Be willing to shift perspectives. Discover hidden treasure by working together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Balance a busy workload with your health and well-being. Strengthen foundations, and stifle rebellious urges. Delegate when possible, and guard time for exercise and rest.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with people you love today and tomorrow. Postpone travel for better conditions. Stay flexible to navigate tricky waters. Prioritize family time.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Family comes first. Don’t make expensive promises. Stay patient around short tempers. Follow through on what you said. Put your words to action.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Research, write and edit over the next few days. Your communication abilities buzz. Clarify misunderstandings as soon as they arise. Use charm and persuasion.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — The next two days could be good for business. Your ideas are attracting attention. Get advice from an experienced elder. Focus creative energy on generating money.
Celebrity birthdays: Singer Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is 87. Former Sen. Alfonse D’Amato, R-N.Y., is 81. Actor Giancarlo Giannini is 76. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams is 68. Blues singer-musician Robert Cray is 65. Singer Michael Penn is 60. Rock singer Joe Elliott (Def Leppard) is 59. Rock singer-musician Suzi Gardner (L7) is 58. Rapper Chuck D (Public Enemy) is 58. Actor Jesse Borrego is 56. Actor Demian Bichir is 55. Rapper Coolio is 55. Actor John Carroll Lynch is 55. Rock singer Adam Duritz (Counting Crows) is 54. Movie director Sam Mendes is 53.
Country singer George Ducas is 52. Country musician Charlie Kelley is 50. Actress Jennifer Gareis is 48. Actor Charles Malik Whitfield is 46. Actress Tempestt Bledsoe is 45. Actor Jason Momoa is 39. Actress Honeysuckle Weeks is 39. Singer Ashley Parker Angel is 37. Actress Taylor Fry is 37. Actor Elijah Kelley is 32. Actor James Francis Kelly is 29. Actress Ella Wahlestedt is 20.
Thought for Today: “The only fool bigger than the person who knows it all is the person who argues with him.” — Stanislaw J. Lec, Polish writer (1909-1966)
