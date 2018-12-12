Today’s Birthday (12/12/18). Visions articulated this year guide for a decade. The seemingly impossible gets realized with persistence. Surprising health, service and fitness circumstances arise. Winter rains silver into your pockets, before an exploration engages. Shared accounts grow next summer, before personal finances shift tack. Listen to your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Energy builds for a community project. Long-distance communications improve over about three weeks, with Mercury in Sagittarius, so expand your territory. Travel beckons.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities arise. Building a savings plan is easier over three weeks, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Set long-range financial targets, plans and budgets.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Support your team, and rely on each other. Over three weeks, with Mercury in Sagittarius, the competition is extraordinarily fierce. Ignore petty stuff, and pull together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Handle financial responsibilities. Professional solutions abound, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Your work gets more interesting. Creativity flowers over the next several weeks. Profit through communication.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — A partnership blossoms. It’s easier to share your love, with Mercury in Sagittarius for three weeks. You’re especially persuasive and charming. Express your heart, and collaborate.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results. Renovate your place, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Uncover forgotten treasures, and discover new purpose for old stuff. Your nest nurtures you.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Romance is in the air. Creative projects flower, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Write, sketch and improvise. Words come easily. Express what’s in your heart.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Domestic matters hold your heart. Cash flow velocity increases over three weeks, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Profit from communications, networking and collaboration.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Advance a creative project. You have an intellectual advantage, with Mercury in your sign. Strengthen your communications infrastructure. Write, post, broadcast and share.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Capture extra profits. Enter a three-week philosophical and spiritual phase, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Learn from your dreams. Envision a game worth playing.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy the spotlight. Get social for three weeks, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Teamwork produces satisfying results. Friends offer good advice and shared resources.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Relax, and consider what’s next. Professional opportunities abound, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Advance through networking and connection. What you say impacts your career directly.
Celebrity birthdays: Former TV host Bob Barker is 95. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Pettit is 86. Singer Connie Francis is 81. Singer Dionne Warwick is 78. Rock singer-musician Dickey Betts is 75. Hall of Fame race car driver Emerson Fittipaldi is 72. Actor Wings Hauser is 71. Actor Bill Nighy is 69. Actor Duane Chase (Film: “The Sound of Music”) is 68. Country singer LaCosta is 68. Gymnast-turned-actress Cathy Rigby is 66. Author Lorna Landvik is 64. Singer-musician Sheila E. is 61. Actress Sheree J. Wilson is 60. Pop singer Daniel O’Donnell is 57. International Tennis Hall of Famer Tracy Austin is 56. Rock musician Eric Schenkman (Spin Doctors) is 55. Rock musician Nicholas Dimichino (Nine Days) is 51. Author Sophie Kinsella is 49. News anchor Maggie Rodriguez is 49. Actress Jennifer Connelly is 48. Actress Madchen Amick is 48. Actress Regina Hall is 48. Country singer Hank Williams III is 46. Actress Mayim Bialik is 43. Model Bridget Hall is 41. Actor Lucas Hedges (Film: “Manchester by the Sea”) is 22. Actress Sky Katz (TV: “Raven’s Home”) is 14.
Thought for Today: “To escape criticism — do nothing, say nothing, be nothing.” — Elbert Hubbard, American author and publisher (1856-1915).
