Today’s Birthday (12/26/18). Your connections open valuable doors this year. Lead with dedication and focused action. Love sparkles and twinkles spontaneously. Personal accomplishments flower this winter, before shared finances take new directions. A romantic partnership blossoms next summer, leading to a personal shift. Savor and nurture your friendships.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Health, fitness and your physical labors have your attention. Research options and ideas. You can find the facts you’re looking for. Rest and review.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Savor love, relaxation and family time. Romance can blossom. You’re especially attractive. Good news comes from far away. Make sweet connections.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Sink into domestic comforts. Enjoy home-cooked meals and relaxing pastimes together with family and friends. Fill your house with laughter, music and candlelight.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Put your thoughts into words. Express your views and feelings. Practice your arts and music. Your muses sing to you. Create a work of beauty.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — There’s potentially more money coming in. Your head is full of profitable ideas. Friends or family help you make an important connection. Reach out.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Someone’s saying nice things about you. Keep using your strengths and talents for good. Provide leadership to forward a passion project.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — You may find an answer in a dream. Find a peaceful place for contemplation. Natural connections inspire. Meditate and recharge. Breathe and rest deeply.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Group participation produces satisfying results. Coordinate, communicate and organize your efforts. Pull together for a common cause. Deepen friendships and alliances. Exceed expectations.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — A professional assignment has your focus. Stay flexible with shifting circumstances. Prepare for an inspection or test. Strengthen infrastructure. Polish and beautify.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Plan your itinerary and schedule. Prepare for an educational journey. Make reservations and arrangements. Draw upon hidden resources. Allow extra time for connections.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Align priorities with your partner on shared finances. Strategize for common goals. Follow through on your side of the bargain. Share information and inspiration.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Pay extra attention to your partner. Take care of each other. Both learn and teach. You can be especially persuasive. Share your heart.
Celebrity birthdays: Actor Donald Moffat is 88. Actor Caroll Spinney (formerly Big Bird on TV’s “Sesame Street”) is 85. Record producer (and convicted murderer) Phil Spector is 79. “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is 73. Country musician Bob Carpenter (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 72. Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Carlton Fisk is 71. Retired MLB All-Star Chris Chambliss is 70. Baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith is 64. Humorist David Sedaris is 62. Rock musician James Kottak (The Scorpions) is 56. Country musician Brian Westrum (Sons of the Desert) is 56. Rock musician Lars Ulrich (Metallica) is 55. Actress Nadia Dajani is 53. Rock musician J is 51. Country singer Audrey Wiggins is 51. Rock musician Peter Klett (Candlebox) is 49. Rock singer James Mercer (The Shins; Flake) is 48. Actor-singer Jared Leto is 47. Actress Kendra C. Johnson is 42.
Rock singer Chris Daughtry is 39. Actress Beth Behrs is 33. Actor Kit Harington is 32. Actress Eden Sher is 27. Pop singer Jade Thirlwall (Little Mix Actor) is 26. Actor Zach Mills is 23.
Thought for Today: “Time is the longest distance between two places.” — From “The Glass Menagerie” by Tennessee Williams (1911-1983)
