Today’s Birthday (12/19/18). Invent, imagine and consider your future this year. Realize visions through disciplined action. Expect work and health surprises. Winter abundance leads to a travel and study phase. Collaborate for shared profits next summer, before changing directions with your own income. Plant seeds, and nurture them with love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Compute expenses, and pay bills. Cash flow is on the rise. Keep taking profitable actions. Others provide a boost. You can get what you need.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Guard your energy. Take restorative time for yourself. Increase your comfort zone. Review options with a personal decision. Advances now have lasting benefit.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Private contemplation produces satisfying plans and objectives. Slow down, and consider options. Make sure you’re building on stable foundations. Organize and strengthen connections.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork goes the distance with a collaborative push. Throw yourself into a shared effort. Inspire others to victory. You can surpass an obstacle together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — A lucky break reveals new professional possibilities. Rely on a strong team. Forge ahead with a creative project. Invest in your own success.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Widen your horizons by exploring around the edges. The news could affect your decisions. Monitor conditions, and go for a dream. Take extra ground.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Opposites attract. Collaborate for shared financial gain. Avoid reckless spending. Invest time, energy and money for your family’s future. Manage insurance or legal affairs.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Compromise comes easier. A partnership flowers with love and attention. Strengthen bonds and ties. Share special moments together. Produce lasting benefits together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Practice and polish your work, health and fitness routines. Build energy, and strength through steady action. You’re gaining respect. Keep moving.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Relax and have fun with friends, family and your sweetheart. Add romantic touches and ambiance to inspire intimate connections. Love grows and flowers.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Home is where your heart is. Feather your nest with softness and warmth. Provide nurturing foods and comfort. Strengthen family connections.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Creative projects and ideas abound. Writing and communications bloom. Organize your thoughts, and articulate what you want to say. Get your message out.
