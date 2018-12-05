Today’s Birthday (12/05/18). Envision your dreamy future this year. Income rises with dedication and persistence. Insights percolate for growing fitness, vitality and excellence. Extra winter income inspires new academic or travel directions. An abundant summer harvest fills your shared accounts, inspiring an income shift. Align actions for love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Make plans and reservations. The next two weeks favor travel, research and higher education. Reinforce long-distance connections. The road ahead looks clear.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Monitor budgets and expenses. Cut risk and speculation. Don’t fall for a trick. Review your reserves, and strategize for growth over the next few weeks.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Join forces with a clever partner. Communication and cooperation flow with ease. You’re surrounded by love. Cook up something fun and interesting.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Stick to reliable routines, especially with physical efforts. Guard your energy and health. Balance a busy work schedule with self-care, exercise and rest.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — New romance blossoms. Plan for some fun today and tomorrow, especially. Consider all options. Go for substance over symbolism. Avoid expensive extras. Simple ingredients satisfy.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home comforts draw you in. Enjoy a domestic renewal phase. Clean closets and drawers. Renovate and beautify your space. Make repairs and upgrades.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially brilliant. Write, sketch and express your views. Make practical modifications. Resist the temptation to overspend. Accept another’s ideas. Listen to your muses.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Get into a profitable groove. Have faith in your own imagination and talents. Keep your promises and deadlines. You have more options than you thought.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially strong, confident and creative over the next few weeks. Try not to break anything. Outdoor recreation is in the realm of possibility.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Rest and recharge. Plan your next moves in advance. Meditate on how you’d like things to go. Envision perfection, and determine your strategies.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Solutions come from friends and social connections. Dive into a community effort or cause. Creative efforts take a leap forward. Sign papers, post and publish.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Your career is taking off. Don’t ignore your fears; use them for motivation. Crazy dreams seem possible. Talks move forward now. A barrier dissolves.
Celebrity birthdays: Singer Little Richard is 86. Author Joan Didion is 84. Author Calvin Trillin is 83. Actor Jeroen Krabbe is 74. Opera singer Jose Carreras is 72. Pop singer Jim Messina is 71. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback Jim Plunkett is 71. World Golf Hall of Famer Lanny Wadkins is 69. Actress Morgan Brittany is 67. Actor Brian Backer is 62. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Art Monk is 61. Country singer Ty England is 55. Rock singer-musician John Rzeznik (The Goo Goo Dolls) is 53. Country singer Gary Allan is 51. Comedian-actress Margaret Cho is 50. Writer-director Morgan J. Freeman is 49. Actress Alex Kapp Horner is 49. Actress Kali Rocha is 47. Rock musician Regina Zernay (Cowboy Mouth) is 46. Actress Paula Patton is 43. Actress Amy Acker is 42. Actor Nick Stahl is 39. Actor Adan Canto is 37. Rhythm-and-blues singer Keri Hilson is 36. Actor Gabriel Luna is 36. Actor Frankie Muniz is 33. Actor Ross Bagley is 30.
Thought for Today: “I’ve never been poor, only broke. Being poor is a frame of mind. Being broke is only a temporary situation.” — Mike Todd, American movie producer (1907-1958)
