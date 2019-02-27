Today’s Birthday (02/27/19). Your career blossoms this year. Collaborate with a talented team. Adjust to unexpected news. Summer sparks a sweet romance, before you take new directions with a shared endeavor. Triumph with friends this winter, before reaching a domestic turning point. Love infuses and inspires.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Happy accidents could take you by surprise. A fun opportunity to explore is worth grabbing. Expand your frontiers beyond the same old, same old.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You can get the resources that you need. Consider all possibilities with your partner. Let go of an old trepidation. Invite collaboration.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Someone else can see where you’re blind. Work together for a common goal. Luck smiles. Abandon illusions or romantic fantasies. Sweat equity wins.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Others demand quick action. Help them to see the big picture. Provide excellent service without compromising your own health. Exercise both builds and releases energy.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Romance is a distinct possibility, when you give up expectations and suppositions. Let go of the word “should.” Discover fun and love.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic changes could cause upheaval. Collaborate with housemates and family for satisfying results. Reward workers with something delicious. Savor home comforts.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Communications are buzzing. There may be a temporary feeling of being overwhelmed. Prioritize urgencies, one thing at a time. Edit your message before hitting “send.”
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Profitable opportunities could seem obscured by more spectacular or controversial distractions. Ignore the fluff, and hone in on the gold. Discover buried treasure.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your personal view expands as illusions fall away. You can do more than you thought. Discover more options than you realized. Take a lucky shot.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Avoid overstimulating crowds or noise. Peaceful privacy soothes your spirit. Use what you’ve kept hidden. Develop your plans and strategies behind closed doors.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Together you can move mountains. Tempers could spark; don’t antagonize anyone. Offer encouragement and share the load. Apply that energy toward a solution.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — A career opportunity may not seem obvious. Upon inspection, you discover there’s more to it than meets the eye. Pay attention and look around.
Celebrity birthdays: Actress Joanne Woodward is 89. Consumer advocate Ralph Nader is 85. Opera singer Mirella Freni is 84. Actress Barbara Babcock is 82. Actor Howard Hesseman is 79. Actress Debra Monk is 70. Rock singer-musician Neal Schon (Journey) is 65. Rock musician Adrian Smith (Iron Maiden) is 62. Actor Timothy Spall is 62. Rock musician Paul Humphreys (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark) is 59. Country singer Johnny Van Zant (Van Zant) is 59. Rock musician Leon Mobley (Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals) is 58. Basketball Hall of Famer James Worthy is 58. Actor Adam Baldwin is 57. Actor Grant Show is 57. Rock musician Mike Cross (Sponge) is 54. Actor Noah Emmerich is 54. Actor Donal Logue is 53. Rhythm-and-blues singer Chilli (TLC) is 48. Rock musician Jeremy Dean (Nine Days) is 47. Rhythm-and-blues singer Roderick Clark is 46. Country-rock musician Shonna Tucker is 41. Chelsea Clinton is 39. Actor Brandon Beemer is 39. Rock musician Cyrus Bolooki (New Found Glory) is 39. Rock musician Jake Clemons (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 39. Rhythm-and-blues singer Bobby Valentino is 39. Singer Josh Groban is 38. Banjoist Noam (cq) Pikelny is 38. Rock musician Jared Champion (Cage the Elephant) is 36. Actress Kate Mara is 36. TV personality JWoww (AKA Jenni Farley) is 33. Actress Lindsey Morgan is 29.
Thought for Today: “He that respects himself is safe from others. He wears a coat of mail that none can pierce.” — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (born this date in 1807, died in 1882)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.