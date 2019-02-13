Today’s Birthday (02/13/19). Your team hits a winning streak this year. Disciplined strategies pay. Get a summer burst of physical energy leading to a quieter reflective phase. Discover a deeper sense of purpose next winter, before resolving challenges with your health, work and fitness. Friends are your greatest asset.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Think before you speak. Impulsive outbursts could get expensive. Research your options. Do the homework before making your pitch. Not everyone is on the same wavelength.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Compute expenses before you spend. Consider a profitable opportunity. Minimize risk and save resources by using what you already have. Financial misunderstandings could arise.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Energy surges are predictable. Don’t let overconfidence trick you. Slow to untangle a personal matter. Check the instructions first. Listen to another perspective.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Slow down, and think things over. Prepare carefully as the risk of error is high. Sort, organize and plan privately for a few days.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Have patience with social miscommunications. Don’t believe everything you hear. Talk is cheap. Misunderstandings spark easily; clarify things in the moment. Stand together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider professional opportunities over the next few days. Let go of a preconception. Listen carefully to advance. Actions speak louder than words.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expect traffic delays on the road. Slow to avoid accidents or breakdowns. Stick to tested routes and add extra time. Do the homework.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Research your investments before you make them. Avoid risk, and stick to more reliable sources. Find ways to cut waste. Discover hidden resources.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Compromise is required today and tomorrow. Avoid poking your partner’s sensitivities. Miscommunications could frustrate. Breathe deeply, and walk outside for a change of view.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Slow to maintain a steady pace. Obstacles could risk accident or injury. Stretch and rest your muscles. Keep your eyes on the prize.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Relax with your family and friends. Ignore criticism for now. Avoid risky propositions. Patiently unravel a disagreement. Ease stress with fun, games and romance.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Domestic changes have your attention for a few days. Proceed with caution. Work out disagreements before pushing forward. Finesse works better than force.
Celebrity birthdays: U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager (ret.) is 96. Actress Kim Novak is 86. Actor George Segal is 85. Actor Bo Svenson is 78. Actress Carol Lynley is 77. Singer-musician Peter Tork (The Monkees) is 77. Actress Stockard Channing is 75. Talk show host Jerry Springer is 75. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., is 73. Singer Peter Gabriel is 69. Actor David Naughton is 68. Rock musician Peter Hook is 63. Actor Matt Salinger is 59. Singer Henry Rollins is 58. Actor Neal McDonough is 53. Singer Freedom Williams is 53. Actress Kelly Hu is 51. Rock singer Matt Berninger (The National) is 48. Rock musician Todd Harrell (formerly with 3 Doors Down) is 47. Country musician Scott Thomas (Parmalee) is 46. Singer Robbie Williams is 45. Singer-songwriter Feist is 43. Rhythm-and-blues performer Natalie Stewart is 40. Actress Mena Suvari is 40. Rock musician Dash Hutton is 34. Actress Katie Volding is 30. Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. (also known as Prince Michael Jackson I) is 22.
Thought for Today: “The world has no sympathy with any but positive griefs; it will pity you for what you lose, but never for what you lack.” — Anne Sophie Swetchine, Russian-French author
