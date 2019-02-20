Today’s Birthday (02/20/19). Professional opportunities abound this year. Disciplined practice refines your teamwork. Surprising headlines recur. Fall in love again this summer, before supporting a friend through a change. Winter team victories lead to a challenge with family or your sweetheart. Prioritize passion at work and home.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Slow the pace. Communication and physical breakdowns would delay. Take time to get it right the first time. Practice your moves. Watch for pitfalls.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Romantic dreams could seem distant. Consider how you would like things to be in the future. Pursue a creative or indulgent passion. Follow rules.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Family matters have your attention. Someone’s dream could seem dashed. Take a big picture view. Listen, and find a long-term solution in dialogue.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Communication or transportation may not flow freely. Stoppages and delays could shift your schedule. Focus on practical priorities. Get the homework done with extra time.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Develop frugal habits to reduce waste and save resources and money. Practice makes perfect. Find simple solutions. A balanced account is only part of the story.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Shift toward a new possibility. The road you were on is currently blocked. Grow in another direction. Take time to reflect on what you really want.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Rest and consider. Enjoy peaceful contemplation. Make plans, and imagine how you’d like things to go. Lay low and take it easy.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Share milestones and memories with friends and teammates. These changes turn out for the best in the long run. Support each other.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take a creative tack with your career. Practice skills you want to develop. Follow your heart. Focus energies toward activities that light you up.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — What do you want to learn? Teach another what you’re discovering, to get the material at a deeper level. Consider your research from another direction.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Reassess your assets and shared finances. Recent changes may require adaptation. Avoid disagreements over priorities by focusing on facts and data. Consider all possibilities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Parting is such sweet sorrow. Dear people come and go. Remind them of their gifts to you. Share thanks and appreciations. Focus on new directions.
Celebrity birthdays: Socialite Gloria Vanderbilt is 95. Actor Sidney Poitier is 92. Racing Hall of Famer Bobby Unser is 85. Actress Marj Dusay is 83. Racing Hall of Famer Roger Penske is 82. Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is 78. Hockey Hall of Famer Phil Esposito is 77. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is 77. Movie director Mike Leigh is 76. Actress Brenda Blethyn is 73. Actress Sandy Duncan is 73. Actor Peter Strauss is 72. Rock musician Billy Zoom (X) is 71. Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown is 68. Country singer Kathie Baillie is 68. Actor John Voldstad is 68. Newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst is 65. Actor Anthony Head is 65. Country singer Leland Martin is 62. Actor James Wilby is 61. Rock musician Sebastian Steinberg is 60. Comedian Joel Hodgson is 59. Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is 56. Rock musician Ian Brown (Stone Roses) is 56. Actor Willie Garson is 55. Actor French Stewart is 55. Actor Ron Eldard is 54. Model Cindy Crawford is 53. Actor Andrew Shue is 52. Actress Lili Taylor is 52. Actress Andrea Savage is 46. Singer Brian Littrell is 44. Actress Lauren Ambrose is 41. Actor Jay Hernandez is 41. Actress Chelsea Peretti is 41. Country musician Coy Bowles is 40. Actor Michael Zegen is 40. Actress Majandra Delfino is 38. Actor Jocko Sims is 38. Singer-musician Chris Thile is 38. Actress-singer Jessie Mueller is 36. Comedian Trevor Noah is 35. Actor Jake Richardson is 34. Actress Daniella Pineda is 32. Actor Miles Teller is 32. Singer Rihanna is 31. Actor Jack Falahee is 30.
Thought for Today: “The life of the nation is secure only while the nation is honest, truthful, and virtuous.” — Frederick Douglass, American abolitionist (born circa 1817, died this date in 1895)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.